Zifo Open Quiz: A Cultural Cornerstone On Indian Independence Day With Over 1,500 Competitors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With overfrom across the city, nation, and even the globe, this year's Zifo Open Quiz was an unforgettable spectacle. Competitors vied for a prize pool exceeding half a million rupees.

For the first time in the quiz's history, the champion team included a woman, Sania Narulkar, who said: "It was a great quiz, the quizmasters put on a superb show. We as a team bring together complementary strengths".

The competition also showcased a new generation of quizzing talent, as six of the eight finalists were on stage for the first time ever , including the champion team.

The gala event was flagged off by Monsieur Christophe Bramoullé, Deputy Consul General of France in Chennai, who said: "Reviving this quiz tradition in Chennai is a fantastic celebration of curiosity and a wonderful bridge for cultural exchange, resonating with the spirit of shared knowledge and joint innovation at the heart of the relationship between France and India".

The Zifo Open Quiz was conducted in collaboration with renowned quizmaster Dr. Navin Jayakumar and the Quiz Federation of India (QFI). Dr. Navin was assisted by Siddhanth Rao.

For the second year in a row, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from numerous schools, with nearly 1,500 school students from over 15 schools participating in this festival of curiosity. The school round was conducted in individual schools across Chennai in the months of June and July.

"We have seen a clear shift in how people engage with information," said Dr. Navin Jayakumar, Ophthalmologist and Quizmaster. "Quizzing isn't just about static facts anymore. Our questions now incorporate trends and viral moments from social media, reflecting the dynamic nature of how this generation consumes knowledge."

The event's seamless execution was a testament to the dedication of Zifo's volunteers, who worked tirelessly on ground logistics, from the registration desk to backstage management, ensuring a smooth and memorable experience for all.

"It's the World Cup of quizzing. Everyone from across the country came together. The historic Music Academy auditorium was full; it shows the passion for quizzing in Chennai. We came here to live that experience. Kudos to Zifo for organizing this event, everything was smooth," according to Praveen, Chandrakanth and Rishi from the team "CIDs from Kerala", who made it to the semi-final.

To accommodate participants traveling from across India and overseas, Zifo established a dedicated bell desk to assist guests with their luggage. This thoughtful addition ensured a smooth and convenient experience for those who traveled to Chennai specifically for the quiz.

Zifo Open Quiz 2025 Winners

Champion : "Team Niresa" represented by Nirmal Rajagopalan, Reitesh KV Raman, and Sania Narulkar.

First Runners Up : Team Congrats All

Second Runners Up : Team Wimwi Mandram

College Round Winners and Runners Up : IIT Madras

School Round Winners : Bhavan's Rajaji Vidyashram

Zifo remains committed to nurturing intellectual curiosity and believes the Zifo Open Quiz is a significant step toward achieving this goal. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and participants.

Click here to watch the full recording of the quiz show .

