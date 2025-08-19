Villa Vie Residences Unveils The Golden Passport - A Lifetime Of Unlimited Cruising

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With the Golden Passport, travelers can now unlock a lifetime of exploration through the popular Endless Horizons, Villa Vie's permanent residence-at-sea program at an age discounted rate. For the first time, the program introduces an age-tiered pricing model, making the dream of living at sea more attainable than ever.

What the Golden Passport Includes



Lifetime living at sea starting at $99,999–$299,999

Age-bracketed tiers designed to open the program to every generation

Transferable access across the Villa Vie Residences fleet

All-inclusive lifestyle covering dining, housekeeping, laundry, internet, entertainment, annual medical check-ups, plus wine or beer with meals No hidden fees-port taxes and service charges included

Golden Passport holders will set sail on continuous circumnavigations of the globe-each lasting 3 to 3.5 years-exploring all 7 continents, 140+ countries, 400+ destinations, and over 100 tropical islands. Extended 2–3 day port stays provide deeper cultural immersion, while itineraries feature 12 of the world's 14 Wonders. This isn't a cruise-it's a way of life.

"As people retire, one of their biggest fears is outliving their money. With the Golden Passport, that uncertainty disappears-one payment secures a lifetime of adventure," said Mike Petterson, Founder of Villa Vie Residences. "Our age-tiered pricing ensures that Endless Horizons is no longer just a dream for the few, but an attainable reality for many."

"Life moves quickly, and the regret most people share is that they didn't travel the world when they had the chance," added Kathy Villalba, CEO of Villa Vie Residences. "The Golden Passport makes that dream possible-and affordable-in a way the cruise and travel industries have never seen before."

Villa Vie Residences reimagines cruise ship living with flexible, long-term options that cater to today's travelers. Its Continual World Cruise explores more than 425 ports in over 140 countries across seven continents every three and a half years. Residents choose to own, rent, or lease for life through the Endless Horizons Program, enjoying a unique blend of home comfort and global discovery.

