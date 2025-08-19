Housing Sales Projected To Remain Steady Through 2025

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Total home sales are forecast at 4.74 million units for 2025, relatively steady compared to last month's forecast of 4.85 million units, according to the August 2025 Economic and Housing Outlook from the Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA ) Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group. The ESR Group projects existing home sales to total 4.09 million units in 2025, compared to the 4.06 million units recorded in 2024. Mortgage rates are expected to end 2025 and 2026 at 6.5 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively, modest upward revisions compared to the July forecast.

Visit Fannie Mae's Data and Insights page to read the full August 2025 Economic and Housing Outlook, including the Economic Developments Commentary , Economic Forecast , and Housing Forecast . To receive email updates with other housing market research from Fannie Mae's Economic and Strategic Research Group, please click here .

Opinions, analyses, estimates, forecasts, beliefs, and other views of Fannie Mae's Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group included in these materials should not be construed as indicating Fannie Mae's business prospects or expected results, are based on a number of assumptions, and are subject to change without notice. How this information affects Fannie Mae will depend on many factors. Although the ESR Group bases its opinions, analyses, estimates, forecasts, beliefs, and other views on information it considers reliable, it does not guarantee that the information provided in these materials is accurate, current, or suitable for any particular purpose. Changes in the assumptions or the information underlying these views could produce materially different results. The analyses, opinions, estimates, forecasts, beliefs, and other views published by the ESR Group represent the views of that group as of the date indicated and do not necessarily represent the views of Fannie Mae or its management.

About the ESR Group

Fannie Mae's Economic and Strategic Research Group, led by Chief Economist Mark Palim, studies current data, analyzes historical and emerging trends, and conducts surveys of consumers and mortgage lenders to inform forecasts and analyses on the economy, housing, and mortgage markets.

Follow Fannie Mae

fanniemae

Fannie Mae Newsroom



Photo of Fannie Mae



Fannie Mae Resource Center

1-800-2FANNIE

SOURCE Fannie Mae

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED