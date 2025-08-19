Warrior Rising Announces Saluting Her Service 2025 Business Shower In Washington, D.C.

Empowering Female Veterans and Military Spouses in Entrepreneurship

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Rising, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering veterans and their families through entrepreneurship, is proud to announce the 2025 Saluting Her Service Business Shower, an all-female and military spouse-focused event. This premier national gathering will be hosted at J.P. Morgan Chase headquarters in Washington, D.C. on September 10th, 2025 , culminating in a live pitch competition that evening at the historic Warner Theatre .

Now an annual tradition, Saluting Her Service shines a spotlight on two often underrepresented groups in veteran entrepreneurship: women veteran founders and military spouses . Both groups play a critical role in America's military community. While women make up a growing share of U.S. veterans, they remain underrepresented among veteran business owners. Warrior Rising uniquely opens its programs to both veterans and qualified spouses, providing equitable access to the tools and mentorship needed to launch sustainable businesses.

Free & Open to the Public

In alignment with its mission of equitable access, Warrior Rising is offering FREE general admission registration for the 2025 Saluting Her Service Business Shower. This ensures that members of the D.C. community, aspiring entrepreneurs, and supporters nationwide can witness the innovation and resilience of veteran-founded businesses.

Event Registration:

General Admission Tickets – Universe

By opening the event to the public at no cost, Warrior Rising continues its commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and lowering barriers for veterans and military families to access opportunity.

A Premier Stage for Warrior Rising Graduates

The Saluting Her Service Business Shower represents the highest level of achievement within Warrior Rising's entrepreneurial pipeline . All participants are participants of Warrior Academy and Warrior University , Warrior Rising's flagship programs that guide service members and spouses from idea generation to full business planning.

Through months of education, mentorship, and coaching, participants have demonstrated the grit, creativity, and drive to succeed as entrepreneurs. At the Business Shower, they will pitch their ventures before an audience of business leaders, investors, and peers; all competing for Warrior Rising grants ranging from $2,000 to $100,000 to accelerate their growth.

The evening pitch competition at the Warner Theatre will also feature special guest and viral sensation Zarna Garg , a comedian, entrepreneur, and advocate for women blazing their own paths. Her presence adds a unique layer of energy, humor, and inspiration to the celebration of female veteran and spouse entrepreneurs.

Proudly Sponsored by Industry Leaders

The 2025 Saluting Her Service Business Shower is made possible by the generous support of J.P. Morgan Chase , Continuing to Serve , BDO, Excentium, RBCI, and Coforma , a mission-driven design and technology agency.

Together, these partners make it possible for Warrior Rising to lower barriers to entry for participants, cover costs for travel and lodging, and offer grants that directly fuel the businesses of veteran entrepreneurs.

A Movement of Impact

Since its founding, Warrior Rising has provided over $10 million in assistance to more than 35,000 veteran applicants nationwide . In 2024 alone, Warrior Rising supported 2,823 Academy graduates, distributed over $576,000 in cash grants, and hosted five national Business Showers , funding 42 veteran-owned businesses.

Graduates of Saluting Her Service have gone on to national recognition and commercial success. Notable alumni include:



Thereasa Black, Founder of Bon Appesweet , who scaled her clean dessert brand to over 500 retail locations nationwide, surpassing $1 million in revenue.



Paden Sickles, Founder of SickFit , who grew her performance sock company into a $2 million global brand.

Alex McLeod & Jay Long, Co-Founders of Parlay Finance , who secured backing from Google, Microsoft, and IBM after their Business Shower win.

These stories exemplify how Warrior Rising's programs provide veterans and spouses with not just education, but also a launchpad for scalable, lasting success.

A Call to Action

Warrior Rising invites the public, corporate leaders, and policymakers to attend Saluting Her Service 2025, engage with veteran entrepreneurs, and support the next generation of American-owned businesses.

Those unable to attend can still make an impact by contributing to Warrior Rising's mission. Donations directly fund programs like Warrior Academy, Warrior University, and Business Showers-ensuring that every veteran and military spouse with the dream of entrepreneurship has the resources to succeed.

To donate, sponsor, or learn more about Warrior Rising's mission, please visit .

About Warrior Rising

Founded by veterans, for veterans, Warrior Rising empowers U.S. military veterans and their families to achieve success in business and life. Through proprietary education programs, mentorship, and grants, Warrior Rising provides the tools, training, and community needed to transform ideas into thriving businesses.

Since 2015, Warrior Rising has supported more than 35,000 veterans nationwide, helping to launch and scale hundreds of veteran-owned businesses across industries ranging from consumer goods to technology. By fostering entrepreneurship, Warrior Rising restores dignity, strengthens military families, and fuels the American economy.

