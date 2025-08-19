Accelerating Data Entry For Non-GLP Pathology Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted By Xtalks
In this webinar, the featured speakers will explore how pathology teams can modernize their approach to study management with tools designed specifically for fast, intuitive and reliable histopathology workflows. For teams aiming to optimize current non-GLP processes or prepare for future GLP compliance, this session will offer practical insights to support confident progress.
Join the pathology experts as they demonstrate how digital tools and workflows can:
-
Reduce slide review and data entry time by up to 20% using streamlined digital workflows built for non-GLP environments
Improve data integrity and accessibility with structured study management tools offering a single source of truth for moderated access and editing.
Streamline glossary management with integrated terminology support based on CDISC ontology and intelligent search features.
Manage non-GLP studies more efficiently through flexible, user-friendly platforms that support better team coordination and faster study completion
Prepare labs for future GLP compliance by adopting digital tools that align with industry standards and regulatory expectations
Register for this webinar to learn how digital transformation can drive efficiency and readiness across pathology studies, supporting pathologists, study directors, lab managers and more.
Join experts from Instem , Chris Nichols, Senior Director; and Chris Hunter, Product Manager, Pathology Study Management, for the live webinar on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Data Entry for Non-GLP Pathology Studies .
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit
For information about hosting a webinar visit /why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment