Accelerating Data Entry For Non-GLP Pathology Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted By Xtalks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Another goal of an optimized pathology workflow is about transforming how non-GLP pathology studies are managed, recorded and scaled for future success. With smarter digital systems, labs can gain immediate efficiency while laying the groundwork for regulatory readiness down the road.

In this webinar, the featured speakers will explore how pathology teams can modernize their approach to study management with tools designed specifically for fast, intuitive and reliable histopathology workflows. For teams aiming to optimize current non-GLP processes or prepare for future GLP compliance, this session will offer practical insights to support confident progress.

Join the pathology experts as they demonstrate how digital tools and workflows can:



Reduce slide review and data entry time by up to 20% using streamlined digital workflows built for non-GLP environments

Improve data integrity and accessibility with structured study management tools offering a single source of truth for moderated access and editing.

Streamline glossary management with integrated terminology support based on CDISC ontology and intelligent search features.

Manage non-GLP studies more efficiently through flexible, user-friendly platforms that support better team coordination and faster study completion Prepare labs for future GLP compliance by adopting digital tools that align with industry standards and regulatory expectations

Register for this webinar to learn how digital transformation can drive efficiency and readiness across pathology studies, supporting pathologists, study directors, lab managers and more.

Join experts from Instem , Chris Nichols, Senior Director; and Chris Hunter, Product Manager, Pathology Study Management, for the live webinar on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Data Entry for Non-GLP Pathology Studies .

