Lotus Technology Received Up To $300 Million Funding Commitment To Advance Business Development And Strengthen Liquidity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus” or the“Company”), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, announced today that it entered into a securities purchase agreement (“the Transaction”) with ATW Partners, a New York-based investment firm that focuses on cutting-edge companies with long-term growth potential, under which the Company agreed to issue and sell convertible notes for up to an aggregate principal amount of $300 million that will be convertible into ordinary shares of the Company in the form of American depositary shares of the Company.

Mr. Qingfeng Feng, Chief Executive Officer, commented:“The new funding demonstrates the confidence of our partners in us and provides us additional flexibility to advance our transformation. We are confident that we will further strengthen our operations and deliver sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term.”

As previously announced, the Company also entered into a Master Credit Facility Framework Agreement with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Company Limited (“Geely”) on July 28, 2025, pursuant to which Geely agrees to provide (including through its affiliates) the Company and its affiliates with a non-revolving credit facility of up to RMB1,600,000,000.

About the Transaction

The Company expects to issue and sell to ATW Partners Notes in the original principal amount of $10 million (the“Initial Notes”) on August 19, 2025. Upon satisfaction of certain other conditions, the securities purchase agreement contemplates additional closings of up to $290 million in aggregate principal amount of additional convertible notes. The Initial Notes are expected to be offered in a registered direct offering pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-3, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on June 13, 2025. The Initial Notes are expected to be offered only by means of a prospectus which is a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Additional information, including the full terms of the financing transactions, is available in the Form 6-K that the Company filed with the SEC.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit .

