Netcoins Reinforces Leadership In Regulated Crypto With New SOC Trust Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”)owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero , is pleased to announce that Netcoins, a leading Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform, has achieved the System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance, one of the highest standards of information security recognized globally, on August 1, 2025, alongside the launch of its new Trust Center.

Key Information



Completion of SOC 2 Type 1 audit on September 24, 2024

Completion of SOC 2 Type 2 audit on August 1, 2025, for the period October 2024 to July 2025

Netcoins will complete its SOC 1 Type 1 audit by the end of September 2025 and achieve SOC 1 Type 2 compliance in 2026 Netcoins has launched a dedicated online Trust Center

The Netcoins Trust Center is a centralized hub where customers, partners, and regulators can access detailed information about the company's security, compliance, and privacy practices. It provides transparent access to SOC documentation, regulatory commitments, and data protection measures, demonstrating Netcoins' dedication to safeguarding client assets and information.

By consolidating key compliance and security resources in one place, the Trust Centre builds confidence among stakeholders, streamlines due diligence for institutional partners, and reinforces Netcoins' position as a leader in regulated cryptocurrency trading in Canada.

“Netcoins remains committed to regulatory compliance and advancing our CIRO application process - both of which are critical to the next stage of our growth,” said Fraser Matthews, CEO of Netcoins.“Achieving these internationally recognized standards reflects the significant enhancements we've made to our data and security protocols over the past three years, driven by both our internal leadership and trusted external partners.”

On Behalf of the Board

Dan Reitzik

Interim CEO

...

778.819.3890

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) owns, operates, and invests in crypto businesses that support a compliant and safe digital asset ecosystem. BIGG's portfolio includes:



Netcoins – A regulated Canadian crypto trading platform.

Blockchain Intelligence Group – Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions. TerraZero Technologies – Metaverse and Web3 development.



BIGG believes the future of crypto is secure, compliant, and trusted. Learn more at .

Netcoins is a Crypto trading platform providing secure, regulated access to a growing range of digital assets. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Netcoins serves both retail and institutional investors, offering a trusted way to buy, sell, and hold crypto in Canada. Learn more at .

TerraZero Technologies Inc., a leading Metaverse development group and Web3 technology company, is transforming how brands connect with audiences through next-gen immersive experiences. Leveraging the power of Agentic AI, TerraZero is building dynamic bridges between the physical and virtual worlds - where enterprise, creativity, and commerce seamlessly converge. With a Metaverse-agnostic vision and a fully integrated model, TerraZero designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions that unlock new revenue streams and user engagement opportunities. Through its Intraverse platform, TerraZero offers a full digital ecosystem: Immersive Experience Creation, Advertising, Data Analytics and Events & Marketing. From gamified experiences to enterprise-level activations, TerraZero is shaping the future of how we live, work, and play in the Metaverse. For more information, please visit or contact ... .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assisting our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website .

For more information and to register for BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at . Or visit SEDAR+ at .

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, BIGG's past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the expected opportunities, outcomes, potential and benefits of the Company's products and services, the expected benefits and outcomes. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as“may”,“expect”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“believe” and“continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition, the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, the demand and pricing of cryptocurrency, the Company's ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The securities of BIGG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of BIGG's business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's website and filings on . In addition, BIGG's past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG's expectations include consumer sentiment towards BIGG's products and Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Metaverse technology generally, technology failures, the lack of demand for the company's products and services, fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrency, the ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the ability to obtain and/or maintain licences, permits and approvals that are necessary to operate the business; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; increase in costs and expenses; the dependence on key personnel; competition; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (including digital assets); litigation; security threats, including a loss/theft of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.