Nordvpn: August 19 Is International VPN Day - Are You Protecting Your Privacy?

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2025 is shaping up to be a historic year - for all the wrong reasons. According to recent data , over 8,230 data breaches have already compromised more than 345 million records worldwide. If this trend continues, it is predicted to surpass the 2024 total of 512 million exposed records by December.

For every internet user, one thing is clear: Online privacy has never been more under threat.

“Every interaction you have online leaves a trace,” says Marijus Briedis, chief technology officer (CTO) at NordVPN .“When that data falls into the wrong hands, whether through a data broker, a cybercriminal, or an unsecured app, the consequences may be irreversible.”

Personal data matters more than ever

The minutiae of our lives are now stored on servers, from passwords and payment information to personal messages and medical histories. While convenient, digital storage of information has unfortunately come at a steep cost. The rise of data harvesting, digital surveillance, and cyberattacks has created a perfect storm for privacy violations.

“People think of privacy as a luxury,” says Briedis.“But in 2025, it's a necessity. Without it, you're exposed to identity theft, financial fraud, and algorithmic profiling that silently shapes your decisions.”

The data economy thrives on invisibility, often collecting more information than users realize. And once it's out, you can't take it back.

The first line of digital defence

While VPN usage is increasing, free VPNs often do more harm than good. Many of these services track user activity, sell data to advertisers, or even inject malware onto your device.

According to recent reports , users of free VPNs face serious risks, including:



Weak or outdated encryption.

Hidden data logging practices.

Invasive advertising and tracking. Potential malware distribution.

“If you're not paying for the product, you are likely the product,” says Briedis.“Free VPNs give a false sense of security while quietly profiting from your data.”

The importance of digital privacy

As digital threats grow in scale and sophistication, the need to protect personal information has never been more urgent. Privacy is no longer a niche concern or a topic reserved for cybersecurity experts - it's a basic requirement for anyone who spends time online.

Strong encryption, no-logs policies, and secure connections are no longer optional features - they are fundamental tools for safeguarding freedom and autonomy in the digital world.

“You don't need to be a cybersecurity expert to take back your privacy,” says Briedis.“A good VPN makes that possible - simply, powerfully, and privately.”

