Vivos Therapeutics Schedules Release Of Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Conference Call

LITTLETON, Colo., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or the“Company'') (NASDAQ: VVOS), a leading medical device and technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of highly effective proprietary treatments for sleep related breathing disorders (including all severities of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults and moderate to severe OSA in children ages 6 - 17), today announced it plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results after market close today, Tuesday, August 19, 2025. The Company will conduct a conference call at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) on August 19, 2025, to review the results and provide an overview of the Company's recent milestones and developments.

To access Vivos' investor conference call, please dial (800) 717-1738, or for international callers, (646) 307-1865. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 1118815. The replay will be available until September 2, 2025.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Vivos' website at . An online archive of the webcast will be available at Vivos' website for 30 days following the call.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. Vivos' devices have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients diagnosed with all severity levels of OSA and moderate-to-severe OSA in children ages 6 to 17. Vivos' groundbreaking Complete Airway Repositioning and Expansion ( CARE) devices are the only FDA 510(k) cleared technology for treating severe OSA in adults and the first to receive clearance for treating moderate to severe OSA in children.

OSA affects over 1 billion people worldwide, yet 90% remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. This chronic disorder is not just a sleep issue-it's closely linked to many serious chronic health conditions. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, legacy OSA treatments like CPAP are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes of OSA.

Founded in 2016 and based in Littleton, CO, Vivos is working to change this. Through innovative technology, education, and acquisitions of, or commercial collaborations with, sleep healthcare providers, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to more thoroughly address the complex needs of OSA patients.

Vivos calls the use of its appliances and protocols to treat OSA The Vivos Method , which offers a proprietary, clinically effective solution that is nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical, providing hope to allow patients to Breathe New Life .

For more information, visit

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and conference call referred to herein, including statements of the Company's management and other parties made in connection therewith, contain“forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as“may”,“would”,“should”,“expects”,“projects,”“potential,”“intends”,“plans”,“believes”,“anticipates”,“hopes”,“estimates”,“goal”.“aim” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to (i) the actual future impact of the SCN acquisition on Vivos' future revenues and results of operations and (ii) the anticipated benefits and potential expansion of Vivos' marketing and distribution model as described herein. These statements involve significant known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos' control. Actual results (including the actual results of the initiatives described herein on Vivos' future revenues and results of operations or the anticipated benefits of the Company's new marketing and distribution model described herein may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that Vivos may be unable to successfully integrate SCN's business into its own or otherwise implement sales, marketing and other strategies that increase revenues, (ii) the risk that some patients may not achieve the desired results from using Vivos' products, (iii) risks associated with regulatory scrutiny of and adverse publicity in the sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment sector; (iv) the risk that Vivos may be unable to secure additional financing to acquire additional sleep centers practices on reasonable terms when needed, if at all, or maintain its Nasdaq listing, (v) market and other conditions that could impact Vivos' business or ability to obtain financing, and (vi) other risk factors described in Vivos' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos' filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

