Walking Alone At Night Is The Greatest Safety Fear Of Women Nationwide -- Almost Half Say Safety Concerns Limit Daily Activities Logicmark Poll Reveals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More women turn to technology solutions, with 71% looking to discreet devices for safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A comprehensive new national survey commissioned by LogicMark, Inc. (OTC: LGMK) , a provider of personal safety devices, related to women's safety exposes a stark reality: walking alone at night dominates their concerns, with 67% of respondents identifying it as their primary fear –- significantly outpacing traveling in unfamiliar areas (55%) or navigating parking garages (42%). Findings reveal that safety concerns have become deeply embedded in women's daily routines, with 38% forced to take precautionary measures every single day to feel secure.

Technology Is a Primary Lifeline for Safety

The survey demonstrates how mobile technology has become central to women's daily personal safety strategies. Seventy percent of respondents text or call friends or family to communicate their whereabouts, while half actively share their location through smartphone features and apps. This digital-first approach to personal safety is particularly practiced among younger women aged 18-25, with 62% using location-sharing apps compared to 41% of women aged 36-50.

“These findings expose a critical reality that can no longer be ignored. Women are living with pervasive anxiety that significantly impacts and reshapes their daily lives. As a result, they're increasingly turning to technology for defense, protection, and peace of mind,” said Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO of LogicMark.“As a company dedicated to personal safety solutions, we are on a mission to develop innovative devices that meet evolving needs for discretion, connectivity, and reliable emergency response. Beyond technology, we must also advocate for systemic changes that address the root causes forcing women to live in fear. Every safety concern revealed in this survey represents a call to action for our entire society.”

Age and Regional Patterns Reveal Striking Differences

The survey uncovered striking age-related differences in safety behaviors and concerns. Women aged 18-25 showed the highest vigilance, with 41% taking daily precautionary measures and expressing significantly greater concern about public transportation (43%) and rideshare safety (40%). Nearly half of young women, 44%, report that safety concerns actively restrict their daily activities.

In sharp contrast, women ages 36-50 showed lower adoption of safety measures, with 27% not using any personal safety devices and 46% never having experienced situations where they felt unsafe but couldn't contact help.

Regional variations also emerged, with women in the West experiencing the highest anxiety: 43% report that safety concerns limit their activities, with greater worry about social venues like bars and clubs (35%) and outdoor exercise (19%). Meanwhile, women in the Northeast showed the lowest adoption of daily precautions (33%), as well as the highest rate of non-use of safety devices (24%).

Discretion Key to Device Acceptance

When it comes to personal safety devices, discretion emerged as a critical element. A combined 71% of women want safety devices to be either completely invisible (36%) or disguised as jewelry and accessories (35%). Currently, 45% of women utilize pepper spray and 44% use location devices, making them the most commonly used tools. 22% of women don't use any personal safety devices. While utilizing any safety device is better than nothing, pepper spray and location devices are becoming antiquated and inadequate solutions in today's environment, especially when more advanced and feature-rich technology is available.

Regarding emergency response preferences, 37% believe it's equally important for devices to be able to contact both authorities and family/friends; 46% prefer direct contact with authorities, with preferences varying by region and age group.

Devastating Impact on Women's Daily Life and C onfidence

The survey's most troubling findings center on how safety concerns fundamentally restrict women's lives. 38% of women report that safety concerns actively impact their daily activities, with 13% experiencing significant limitations and 25% somewhat restricting their movements and choices. Additionally, 32% of respondents have experienced situations where they felt unsafe but were unable to contact someone for help, with another 26% facing this scenario multiple times.

The research also revealed critical gaps in safety preparedness and community resources. While 43% of women have completed first-aid and/or CPR training, more than one-third (34%) remain unaware of safety resources available in their own communities.

“With more than a third (38%) of women limiting their daily activities, we're witnessing millions of women whose lives are constrained by fear,” Simmons said.“The fact that 58% of women have found themselves in unsafe situations without the ability to seek help represents a fundamental breakdown in our safety infrastructures. These aren't just statistics; they're real moments of vulnerability that could be prevented with awareness, community resources, and better technology. We have a responsibility to ensure and empower every woman with access to tools and knowledge that could save her life.”

More on the survey and additional resources for women facing violence and mental health crises can be found at .

Methodology

The survey was commissioned by LogicMark to better understand women's personal safety concerns, behaviors, and preferences for safety devices and resources. Research was conducted by WeAreTalker (formerly OnePoll) between June 27 and July 7, 2025, and included 1,500 U.S. women aged 18-50 nationally. Respondents were randomly selected to provide a diverse range of perspectives across age and geography. A link to the full study is available here .

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (OTC: LGMK) is on a mission to enable people of all ages to lead lives with dignity, independence, and the joy of possibility. LogicMark provides PERS, health communications devices, personal safety apps, services, and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform.

LogicMark is dedicated to building a 'Care Village' with proprietary technology and creating innovative solutions for the care economy. A team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI, and machine learning is passionately focused on understanding consumer needs. The Company's PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors, and directly to consumers. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments.

To learn more, visit and .

Media Contact: ...ures