Propanc Biopharma Announces Closing Of Public Offering And Uplisting To NASDAQ

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) ("Propanc" or the"Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that it closed an underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a price of $4.00 per share. The shares of common stock commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 15, 2025, under the ticker symbol,"PPCB".

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of $4 Million from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has also granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 150,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The closing for the initial public offering occurred on August 18, 2025.

D. Boral Capital LLC and Craft Capital Management LLC acted as the book running managers for the offering.

Brunson Chandler & Jones PLLC, Salt Lake City, Utah, acted as counsel to the Company, and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP, New York, NY, acted as counsel to the underwriters in connection with the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on August 13, 2025. The proposed offering was made by means of a prospectus. Electronic copies of the prospectus will also be available on the SEC's website at or from D Boral Capital LLC, Attention: 590 Madison Avenue 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at ... , or by telephone at +1(212)-970-5150.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the“Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit .

The Company's novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body's primary defense against cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“anticipate,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“project,”“believe,”“estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under“Risk Factors” in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

