Intelligent Bio Solutions Achieves Record Monthly Sales Of 12,500+ Units Of Higher-Margin Cartridges In July

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company reports all-time-high monthly cartridge sales for July with 60% year-on-year growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced its highest-ever monthly cartridge sales for July 2025, with a record 519 boxes shipped, representing over 12,500 cartridges and a 60% increase year-on-year.

Cartridges, a higher-margin consumable in the Company's fingerprint sweat-based drug testing system, form the foundation of INBS's razor/razor blade business model. This recurring revenue stream continues to grow as the Company secures new large contracts and further expands its global installed base. A recent significant tender win has secured a multi-site, high-volume contract in the transportation sector, and the continued expansion of the installed base has directly increased ongoing demand for consumables. The Company is seeing a growing pipeline of significant opportunities, with an increasing number of bids and tenders for large-scale deployments.

"July's record cartridge sales show the strength of our razor/razor blade business model and the momentum generated by major contract wins," said Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO at Intelligent Bio Solutions. "As we expand our installed base and win larger opportunities, we see continued growth in cartridge demand, delivering attractive margins and a reliable revenue stream."

INBS remains focused on leveraging its installed base to drive recurring consumable sales of the Company's cartridges, while continuing to grow its footprint ahead of planned U.S. market expansion (beyond Forensic Use Only settings) in the second half of 2025.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company's current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, mining, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.'s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including“believes,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“plans,”“projects,”“intends,”“potential,”“may,”“could,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in Intelligent Bio Solutions' public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

...

LinkedIn | Twitter

Investor & Media Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

PH: (212) 896-1254

...