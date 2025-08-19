Data Axle Nonprofit Appoints Nate Drushell To Lead New Peer-To-Peer Texting Offering

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Data Axle Nonprofit , a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions, today announced the hire of Nate Drushell as Senior Vice President, Client Services for the company's newly launched Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Texting offering. In this role, Drushell will guide nonprofit clients in leveraging P2P texting to increase donor engagement, acquire new supporters, and reactivate lapsed donors.Drushell brings nearly three decades of nonprofit marketing expertise to Data Axle Nonprofit, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Client Partner leading Merkle's Nonprofit Vertical. Prior to that, he spent years as Senior Vice President of Marketing for InfoCision's Nonprofit Divisions, where his team served over 100 nonprofit organizations spanning health, humanitarian, wildlife, political and faith-based causes. Throughout his career, he has helped organizations significantly increase net income and improve overall file health through integrated multi-channel fundraising campaigns.With his deep expertise in mobile engagement strategies, Drushell will partner with organizations to develop targeted texting campaigns informed by Data Axle Nonprofit's unmatched donor transactional data. This approach enables nonprofits to reach the right audience at the right time with personalized, compelling messages, driving stronger connections and improved fundraising outcomes."We are excited to have Nate on board," said Niely Shams, President of Data Axle Nonprofit. "His proven track record of helping organizations build stronger donor relationships through multi-channel strategies makes him the perfect leader for our P2P texting initiative. When you combine his expertise with our robust data and modeling capabilities, our clients will have an unprecedented advantage in today's competitive fundraising landscape."Drushell's appointment reinforces Data Axle Nonprofit's commitment to bringing best-in-class talent to support the nonprofit sector. He has served in leadership roles with industry organizations, including the DMA, ANA, and TNPA, and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Akron, graduating Summa Cum Laude. Beyond his professional achievements, Drushell has been active in his local community, serving on the board of his local American Diabetes Association chapter and volunteering with youth sports teams. He currently resides in Akron, Ohio, with his wife Becky and their four children, and is a licensed official who officiates high school sports in the Akron area."I am passionate about helping nonprofits advance their missions through the innovative solutions we offer," said Drushell. "P2P texting represents a huge opportunity for organizations to create more meaningful, immediate connections with their supporters, especially younger donors. And with Data Axle's incredible data assets and predictive modeling, we can help nonprofits not just reach more people, but reach the right people with messages that truly resonate and drive action."The launch of the P2P Texting service reflects Data Axle Nonprofit's continued commitment to delivering cutting-edge, data-driven solutions that empower nonprofits to maximize their impact.As Data Axle Nonprofit continues to grow and innovate, it remains committed to providing clients with the tools and insights needed to thrive in a data-driven world. Learn more at dataaxlenonprofit .About Data Axle NonprofitData Axle Nonprofit is dedicated to driving powerful results by harnessing data-driven analytics and cutting-edge technology to provide insightful, targeted strategies within an omnichannel environment. Our mission is to empower organizations to effectively reach and engage their audiences across multiple platforms, ensuring a cohesive and impactful message. Our collaborative approach prioritizes understanding each nonprofit's unique needs, and together, we create pathways for sustainable growth.

