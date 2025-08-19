Real Estate Expert Ryan Lerwill Talks Rexburg Home Pricing Strategies And Mistakes In Hellonation

Ryan Lerwill

What pricing strategies should homeowners avoid when selling a house in Rexburg?

REXBURG, ID, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What pricing strategies should homeowners avoid when selling a house in Rexburg? An article in HelloNation offers guidance from Ryan Lerwill of Countrywide Properties Group – Keller Williams Realty East Idaho, who explains that listing a home at an inflated price can significantly reduce the chances of a timely and successful sale. Sellers often assume that starting high leaves room for negotiation, but this tactic can backfire by driving away serious buyers during the crucial early days on the market.According to Lerwill, homes that are overpriced tend to remain on the market longer, developing a reputation as“stale” listings. Even well-maintained properties suffer when buyers begin to suspect hidden issues or anticipate deep price cuts. This perception lowers interest and reduces foot traffic, which in turn makes it harder to generate renewed momentum-even after a price reduction. In Rexburg's competitive real estate environment, such delays often lead to lower final sale prices and greater frustration for sellers.Instead, Lerwill advises aligning the listing price with current market comparables and local buyer behavior patterns. He emphasizes the importance of timing, seasonality, and understanding appraisal requirements, all of which contribute to smoother negotiations and quicker closings. Homes that are correctly priced from the outset typically attract more showings, receive stronger offers, and avoid the pitfalls of prolonged time on the market. The full article, Tips to Avoid Common Pricing Mistakes When Selling .About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

