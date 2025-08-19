World's Largest Barbra Streisand Collection Goes To Auction August 23, 2025

Kruse GWS Auctions, INC

CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LOS ANGELES, CA - A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity awaits fans and collectors as Kruse GWS Auctions brings more than 500 rare and historic items from what is known as the world's largest Barbra Streisand collection, plus the remaining 100,000+ item Barbra Streisand archive, to be auctioned as one lot on Saturday, August 23, 2025 at 10:00 AM PST. The auction will be conducted live online, offering bidders around the globe a chance to own a piece of music, film, and pop culture history.The centerpiece of the sale is the Barbra Streisand – Lou Papalas 100,000+ Item Collection, an extraordinary lifetime assemblage valued at up to $1.5 million. Curated by the late Lou Papalas over a span of almost 60 years, the archive includes rare LPs, international and U.S. posters, concert memorabilia, personal items once owned by Barbra Streisand, photos, press and media kits, fan made items, art prints, and much more. The auction also includes a curated selection of over 500 of Lou Papalas' most beloved items.Among the top lots are:Barbra Streisand's Signed March, April, and June 1961 AGVA Contracts – Early career documents that mark Streisand's rise as a performer.Barbra Streisand's Personal Vintage Metal Shampoo Tray – A unique piece from Streisand's personal items, offering an intimate connection to the star's personal life.Barbra Streisand "Funny Girl" One of a Kind Pregnant Porcelain Doll – A whimsical and rare handcrafted doll inspired by Streisand's portrayal of Fanny Brice, celebrated for its creativity and humor.Original Barbra Streisand Signed 1970s-Era Letter – A rare personal statement reflecting Streisand's voice beyond the stage and screen.Barbra Streisand Signed Limited Edition of My Passion for Design – Personally signed by Streisand, this elegant volume offers a glimpse into her refined aesthetic and creative process.Lou Papalas was internationally recognized for his devotion to preserving Streisand's legacy. His collection has been displayed at the Hollywood Museum, the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, and even transformed a Palm Springs barbershop into“The Barbra Shop” - a fan destination by day, a museum by night.Auction Date & Time:Saturday, August 23, 2025Live auction begins at 10:00 AM PSTFor full catalog and registration details, visit gwsauctions.ABOUT KRUSE GWS AUCTIONS:Kruse GWS Inc. is a world-record breaking auction house specializing inEntertainment Memorabilia, Fine Jewelry, Master Timepieces, Royal Artifacts,Real Estate, Luxury Automobiles, Whiskey/Spirits, NFTs, and NFT appraisals.Founder Dame Brigitte Kruse is the first auctioneer to be knighted by a RoyalFamily, the first female auctioneer to set a Guinness World Record and is amember of the Forbes Los Angeles Business Council. The auction housecontinues to be featured in the world-wide press. Brigitte Kruse built theworld's first NFT marketplace with a live auction feature. The globallyrespected auction house has been featured around the world for sales of suchnotable items as Elvis Presley's personal jet, Marilyn Monroe's famous blackdress, Marlon Brando's historic Rolex watch, Italian Renaissance philosopherMachiavelli's estate in Florence, Italy, and the 14th century celadon bowlowned by the last Empress of Vietnam.

Brigitte Kruse

Kruse GWS Auctions, INC

+1 760-610-4175

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.