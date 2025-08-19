SC, ST Undertrials Make Up 30 Pc Of Prison Population
As of December 31, 2022, out of 4.34 lakh undertrials across the country, 90,951 (20.94 per cent) were SCs and 40,221 (9.26 per cent) were STs, Minister of Home for State Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said in Lok Sabha in a written response.
Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of SC undertrials at 24,693 (26.23 per cent), followed by Bihar with 11,826 (20.55 per cent) and Punjab with 8,306 (34.33per cent) and others.
Among ST undertrials, Madhya Pradesh led with 5,706 (21.23 per cent), Uttar Pradesh with 5,209 (5,53 per cent), Chhattisgarh with 4,044 (31.54 per cent), and Jharkhand with 4,056 (27.43 per cent).
Disproportionate representation was stark in the North-East. In Mizoram, 96.19 per cent of undertrials were STs, Nagaland 70.86 per cent, Meghalaya 76.12 per cent, and Lakshadweep recorded 100 per cent.
Arunachal Pradesh also reported 66.30 per cent ST undertrials. Among SCs, Tamil Nadu (30.72 per cent), Odisha (30.56 per cent), Chandigarh (30.17 per cent), and Himachal Pradesh (29.18 per cent) reflected a heavy presence in the prison population, far higher than their share in the general population.
Of the 44,862 SC/ST convicts nationwide, SCs accounted for 26,952 and STs 17,910. Uttar Pradesh again topped with 5,943 SC convicts, while Madhya Pradesh reported the highest ST convicts at 4,910.
Chhattisgarh (2,542), Jharkhand (1,633), and Odisha (1,011) also recorded large ST convict populations.
The Ministry of Home Affairs noted that while prisons are a state subject, several steps are being taken to address prolonged pre-trial detention. State Legal Services Authorities have set up legal service clinics inside jails, and the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) conducts awareness drives on bail, plea bargaining, and Lok Adalats.
Videoconferencing between courts and jails is also being used to speed up trials. However, Maharashtra did not provide a caste-wise breakup of prisoners.
The data highlights the over-representation of SCs and STs in the prison system, particularly as undertrials, reflecting deep structural issues in policing, investigation, and access to legal remedies.
