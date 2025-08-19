Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China comments on Zelensky-Trump meeting in White House


2025-08-19 08:22:43
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday reiterated that dialogue and negotiations remain the only path to resolving the war in Ukraine.

“Beijing always believes that dialogue and negotiation is the only viable way out of the Ukraine crisis,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Her remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside EU and NATO leaders at the White House for talks on the conflict.

“China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is China a party to it,” Mao said, stressing that Beijing’s position is based on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s four principles, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all UN member states.

