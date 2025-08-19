403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China comments on Zelensky-Trump meeting in White House
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday reiterated that dialogue and negotiations remain the only path to resolving the war in Ukraine.
“Beijing always believes that dialogue and negotiation is the only viable way out of the Ukraine crisis,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a regular press briefing in Beijing.
Her remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside EU and NATO leaders at the White House for talks on the conflict.
“China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is China a party to it,” Mao said, stressing that Beijing’s position is based on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s four principles, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all UN member states.
“Beijing always believes that dialogue and negotiation is the only viable way out of the Ukraine crisis,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a regular press briefing in Beijing.
Her remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside EU and NATO leaders at the White House for talks on the conflict.
“China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is China a party to it,” Mao said, stressing that Beijing’s position is based on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s four principles, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all UN member states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment