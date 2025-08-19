Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
MOEX Sees Positive Reaction After Washington Talks

MOEX Sees Positive Reaction After Washington Talks


2025-08-19 08:22:27
(MENAFN) The Moscow Exchange (MOEX) opened Tuesday with an optimistic momentum following Monday’s summit between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

The MOEX began trading with a 1.81% increase, surpassing 3,004 points after declarations from the meeting.

Simultaneously, the RTS Index, calculated in US dollars, climbed 1.81% to reach 1,176 points.

The Russian ruble strengthened by 0.11% relative to the US dollar, while the exchange rate of the US dollar to the Russian ruble dropped to 80.71.

Market experts believe that the Trump–Zelenskyy discussions at the White House sparked optimism about a potential resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, which in turn uplifted Russian financial markets.

During the meeting, Trump, Zelenskyy, along with several European leaders present at the White House, deliberated on security assurances for Ukraine “with coordination from” the US President Trump described the gathering as a “good meeting.”

The previous week, Trump also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, though no agreement was achieved at that time.

MENAFN19082025000045017167ID1109947394

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search