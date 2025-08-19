Imaginex Named To 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Marking Its Third Appearance on the List (2020, 2021, and 2025)

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today announced that ImagineX has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks ImagineX's third time earning a spot on the list, following previous honors in 2020 and 2021.

The Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven look at the most successful independent businesses in the U.S. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, LinkedIn, Oracle, and Intuit.

"Being recognized for a third time among America's fastest-growing companies is a testament to our incredible team and our clients' trust," said Shaun Bank, CEO and Co-Founder of ImagineX. "Our commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and impactful technology solutions is what fuels our continued growth."

ImagineX's recognition comes at a time of rapid change in the technology services sector, with its teams operating on the cutting edge of generative AI to work faster, deliver higher-quality solutions, and create more value for clients. This expertise has advanced to the point where ImagineX is also training and advising many of the world's most recognizable brands on how to best harness the technology for their own organizations.

In this year's rankings, ImagineX placed No. 3,120 out of 5,000 companies. The company has grown its revenue at a 32% CAGR since 2021.

"Growth is important, but for us, growing the right way is non-negotiable," said Austin Curtis, Chief Operating Officer of ImagineX. "We're most proud that our client and employee satisfaction are at all-time highs, with NPS scores of 82 and 61, respectively."

About ImagineX

ImagineX is a U.S. and LATAM-based digital services firm organized into two divisions: Software, Data & AI, and Cybersecurity. The Software, Data & AI division builds enterprise-grade solutions in complex data environments, deploying AI-trained agile pods to deliver mission-critical roadmaps with speed, scale, and quality. The Cybersecurity division specializes in regulated industries, providing assessments, actionable roadmaps, and hands-on implementation, with deep expertise in continuous threat and exposure management. Learn more at .

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2024. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, published by Mansueto Ventures LLC alongside Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Josh Mackey

***@imaginexdigital

