Tenncare And Findhelp Launch Statewide Digital Infrastructure To Streamline Care Delivery And Reduce System Fragmentation

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp, a proven technology platform supporting public health systems nationwide, has gone live across the state of Tennessee with a digital infrastructure designed to modernize care coordination and reduce inefficiencies while improving health outcomes for over 1.4 million TennCare Medicaid members. The Tennessee Community Compass, powered by Findhelp, connects TennCare, its health plans, healthcare providers, and community-based organizations (CBOs) through a centralized system that supports referral, service authorization, data exchange, and payment workflows.

This partnership is a major step forward in digital transformation for public health systems, and a core component of TennCare's Health Starts Initiative to improve operational efficiency across the Medicaid ecosystem while addressing the non-medical factors that influence health outcomes.

Tackling Fragmentation with Technology That Enhances, Not Replaces

Government health programs like Medicaid often face the dual challenge of managing high-need populations while navigating outdated processes and disconnected systems. Care managers are expected to coordinate across medical and social sectors, and inefficiencies don't just slow down service delivery: they can create real risks for the people depending on them.

Tennessee Community Compass replaces manual, fragmented workflows with a single statewide platform that allows care teams to:



Identify health-related social needs

Refer and authorize services

Share and receive data securely

Track outcomes

Pay community organizations for provided services Report on impact across the care continuum

The platform enables TennCare and its health plans, BlueCare, Wellpoint (Elevance Health), and UnitedHealthcare, to build a standardized, repeatable, and accountable model for integrating social care into existing workflows.

A Practical Model for Government Efficiency

"This launch isn't just about social care, it's about a smarter, more efficient government," said Erine Gray, Founder & CEO of Findhelp. "TennCare recognized that in order to meet the needs of residents, especially those facing complex challenges, they needed a system that helps people do their jobs more efficiently. With Findhelp, they've built digital infrastructure that enhances productivity and eliminates unnecessary friction. This project shows that technology companies can work cost-effectively with government partners so that more money goes to people in need."

Over just the first three months, the results of this transformation are clear:



13,455 social needs screenings completed on behalf of 10,442 members 4,031 referrals made for 1,326 members , all tracked and visible to the care team

"Community Compass is one of the best things our organization has done," says Martha Dixon, Community Services Manager at Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency. "We can help people with things like rental assistance with the money the incentive program has provided."

Collaborative, Scalable, and Built for Public Sector Workflows

To ensure coordination at scale, Findhelp established three coalitions, one for each health plan, to securely connect their networks of providers and service partners. The system integrates with the TennCare health plans' existing case management and electronic health record platforms to automatically match members to eligible services, reducing administrative overhead and increasing reach.

Jacy Warrell, CEO of the Rural Health Association of Tennessee, which helped lead early implementation efforts, said, "TennCare and Findhelp have built something that's both high-tech and high-trust. This kind of collaboration, especially in rural communities, is how we build systems that work better for people and more efficiently for the government, not just on paper but in real life."

A Blueprint for Other States

As more state agencies seek to modernize service delivery, TennCare's partnership with Findhelp offers a replicable model for closing gaps without expanding bureaucracy. By making internal processes faster and smarter, care teams can spend less time filling out forms and more time supporting residents.

Findhelp currently partners with over 650 leading health plans, hospitals, governments, and nonprofits nationwide. In Tennessee, its footprint includes collaborations with Regional One Health, Baptist Memorial Hospital, HCA Healthcare, and all three TennCare health plans.

About Findhelp

Building healthier and happier communities starts with supporting the whole person. That's why Findhelp was founded in 2010: to connect all people in need to the programs that serve them with dignity and ease. Our software platform enables community organizations, governments, and businesses across industries to easily manage and coordinate care. From screening and closed-loop referrals to outcomes tracking and actionable insights, Findhelp is powering a better social safety net. For more information, visit .

About TennCare

TennCare is Tennessee's managed care Medicaid program that provides health insurance coverage to certain groups of low-income individuals such as pregnant women, children, caretaker relatives of young children, older adults, and adults with physical disabilities. TennCare provides coverage for approximately 1.4 million Tennesseans and operates with an annual budget of approximately $18.6 billion.

