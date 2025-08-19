Genpact Named To Forbes List Of America's Best Employers For Women 2025 For The Third Year Running
The annual list, compiled by Forbes and market research firm Statista, a leading statistics portal and industry ranking authority, surveys more than 150,000 women employed in U.S. companies with 1,000 or more employees. Participants rate their employers on factors, including work environment, pay equity, parental leave, and how the company addresses misconduct and discrimination. Companies are also evaluated on the representation of women in executive and board roles, using data from the past three years.
Genpact is committed to fostering an inclusive environment through ongoing programs designed to attract, develop, and train its people at every stage of their careers. Some of these initiatives include:
-
Supportive workplace policies that promote flexibility, well-being, and career continuity.
Networking, mentoring, sponsorship, and leadership development efforts to help women navigate career transitions and growth opportunities.
Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to provide spaces for connection, experience sharing, and advocacy, with business leaders actively championing their goals in alignment with Genpact's values.
About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G ) is an advanced technology services and solutions company that delivers lasting value for leading enterprises globally. Through our deep business knowledge, operational excellence, and cutting-edge solutions – we help companies across industries get ahead and stay ahead. Powered by curiosity, courage, and innovation, our teams implement data, technology, and AI to create tomorrow, today.
Get to know us at genpact and on LinkedIn , YouTube , X , and Facebook .
MEDIA CONTACT:
Judith Schunke
+49 (0)7887 661155
[email protected]
SOURCE Genpact Ltd.
