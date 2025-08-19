Cetera Welcomes Veteran Financial Advisor Mike Zawatsky And His Oasis Asset Management Group With Approximately $600 Million In AUA

Close-knit team of advisors chose Cetera after a highly competitive review seeking a firm with broad resources and a shared commitment to providing boutique, white-glove client service

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes veteran financial advisor Michael Zawatsky , CRPC®, CRPS®, and his 7-person team at Oasis Asset Management Group, Inc. They moved from B. Riley Wealth Advisors, Inc., to one of Cetera's unique communities – Summit Financial Networks* – within the Cetera Advisor channel. Zawatsky and his team have approximately $600 million in assets under administration**.

Based near Cleveland, the firm's five financial advisors have worked together for 30 years. The close-knit team includes two support staff.

"When it comes to client service for us, it's the proverbial white-glove service. In fact, we don't even refer to people as 'clients' because we call them all 'friends,' so that's why we searched so diligently for a financial services partner who delivers the same close relationship, and we found that in Cetera," Zawatsky said. "We talked with several firms, but with Cetera we felt a strong sense of stability because of its size along with the small-firm feel of Summit which provides the boutique services we're used to, and that was really the final factor in our choosing Cetera and Summit."

Zawatsky added that the Home Office Visit (HOV) with Summit in Boca Raton, Florida, was pivotal to his team's decision.

"When you're sitting face-to-face, you get a better sense of who someone is, and there were these small things that delineated Summit and Cetera from the others – it's hard to put my finger on it, but it just felt like the right place," Zawatsky said. "After the HOV I called a Summit advisor and he said he'd tell it to me straight, which I loved. I felt like I was getting the world with Summit, so I asked the advisor how much he really received from Summit's promises – without blinking he said '110%' – and that's proven true for us, too. Since joining Summit they've stood by everything they said, and that means a lot."

Zawatsky said Summit's personalized approach is vital to his firm because they treat all clients the same. "Our mentality is we don't care if someone's got $50,000 or $50 million, we treat them the exact same way; Cetera and Summit are very supportive in that regard."

In welcoming Zawatsky and his team, Cetera Advisor Channel Leader Tom Halloran said: "Mike and his team personify devotion in every way when it comes to client service. These are veteran advisors whose practice management and commitment to growth could be a blueprint for other advisors. Plus, treating clients the same regardless of their wealth shows such strong character – it's one of the many reasons we're proud that Mike and Oasis Asset Management found a home with Summit and Cetera."

Click here for more information about Cetera and here for more information about Summit Financial Networks.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of June 30, 2025, Cetera manages approximately $590 billion in assets under administration and $263 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at and follow Cetera on LinkedIn , YouTube , X , and Facebook .

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Wealth Services LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other named entity.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside business. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

*Summit Financial Networks is a region of Cetera Wealth Services, LLC. Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera as of March 3, 2025.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED