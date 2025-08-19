Storm Guard Relaunches Franchise Development With Enhanced Leadership And Expansion Plans

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Building on a solid foundation of 34 existing franchise locations across 17 states, Storm Guard is strategically targeting these regions to meet the growing demand for exterior home restoration services. The company aims to strengthen its presence by supporting new franchisees with enhanced resources and leadership, ensuring they can deliver quality workmanship and build strong community relationships.

"We are energized to enter this next phase of growth with a renewed focus on supporting franchisees and expanding our footprint in communities that truly need our services," said Shane Lynch, President of Storm Guard. "Our commitment to integrity, community, and delivering exceptional restoration services remains stronger than ever."

Brand Enhancements to Support Franchisees as Trusted Experts

Storm Guard has strengthened its home office with a team of experienced leaders dedicated to helping franchisees succeed:



Shannon Santee – Chief Operating Officer

Meredith Lynch – Director of People Development

Derrick Hemmelgran – Director of Marketing

Thomas Simonton – Performance Coach

Jason Johnson – Performance Coach Thomas Ward – Brand Manager

This strengthened leadership team brings a wealth of industry expertise and is focused on providing franchisees with comprehensive marketing support, hands-on coaching, talent development, and operational guidance. Their efforts are a key part of Storm Guard's upcoming comprehensive brand refresh, which will position the company and its franchisees as the trusted expert resource for all exterior home projects, reinforcing the brand's market position and enhancing franchisee value.

Storm Guard also recently launched Storm Guard Cares, a program designed to amplify franchisees' local community campaigns. This program was kickstarted through a partnership with Hands On Nashvill , beginning with the assembly of 400 first aid kits, assembled by 100 volunteers, for natural disaster victims, highlighting the brand's strong commitment to giving back and supporting communities in times of need.

Franchise Opportunity Highlights and Ideal Candidate Profile

Storm Guard offers a compelling franchise opportunity designed for entrepreneurs seeking stability, growth, and a chance to make a positive impact.

Some of the core advantages that set Storm Guard apart in the home exterior industry include:



Access to a Growing Essential Industry: Storm Guard's exterior and restoration services remain critical year-round, creating stable demand as more homeowners choose to stay put and invest in maintaining their properties.

Built on Strong Values: The brand's foundation emphasizes integrity, community service, and mutual respect, attracting franchisees who share these values and want to positively impact their local areas. Franchisee-Centric Business Model: Storm Guard minimizes fees and actively negotiates to return value to franchise owners. With innovative technology like the Weather Action Plan, franchisees receive real-time updates that enhance responsiveness and operational efficiency.

"Our priority is to empower franchise owners with the tools and support they need to grow their businesses confidently," said Derrick Hemmelgran, Director of Marketing. "With our expanded leadership team and enhanced systems, we're ready to help franchisees thrive in a market that's always in demand."

Storm Guard is actively seeking motivated and community-minded franchisees who are ready to take a hands-on approach to growing their business. Ideal candidates are entrepreneurial, dedicated to providing exceptional service, and committed to building lasting relationships within their communities. With a strong support system and proven business model, Storm Guard offers franchisees a unique opportunity to succeed in a thriving, essential industry.

For more information on Storm Guard franchising opportunities, please visit .

About Storm Guard

Founded in 2003, Storm Guard began with a mission to provide exceptional roofing and restoration services to homeowners affected by natural disasters. From a single location in Minnesota, the company grew rapidly by focusing on quality workmanship and community-centered service. Leveraging this proven business model, Storm Guard launched its franchise program to bring trusted exterior restoration and roofing solutions to communities nationwide. Today, Storm Guard operates 34 franchise locations across 17 states, delivering expert services that protect and enhance homes. For more information, visit .

