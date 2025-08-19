CHIPOTLE UNVEILS FIRST-EVER COLLEGE REWARDS PROGRAM AND EXCLUSIVE DORM COLLECTION WITH URBAN OUTFITTERS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To celebrate the launch, Chipotle teamed up with Urban Outfitters to design a limited-edition 'A Little Extra' Dorm Collection inspired by its iconic menu, launching tomorrow, August 20, at select Urban Outfitters and online.

Chipotle U Rewards: Levelling Up the College Experience

Whether it is a surprise drop during finals, game days or graduation giveaways, Chipotle U Rewards makes sure hard-working and hungry students get the props and perks they deserve. Students will score 1,000 bonus points upon enrolling in Chipotle U Rewards and earn 20% more points on every purchase, resulting in free Chipotle faster. College students can enroll in Chipotle U Rewards starting today at chipotle/chipotle-u-rewards .

How It Works

Log in to Chipotle Rewards at chipotle or create an account by visiting chipotle/order/create-account .Once logged in, students must validate their college enrollment through ID by visiting chipotle/chipotle-u-rewards .Chipotle U Rewards Members will instantly receive 1,000 bonus points and will earn 12 points for every $1 spent at Chipotle.

"With the introduction of Chipotle U Rewards, we've created a new personalized digital experience for Gen Z students who are craving real food and real value," said Curt Garner, President, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Chipotle. "Chipotle has long been a go-to destination for students' celebratory meals, and now members will be given special offers that tie to specific milestones throughout their college journey."

Urban Outfitters x Chipotle 'A Little Extra' Dorm Collection

Launching August 20, the collection invites students to personalize their living spaces with creativity, individuality and a little extra spice, just like customizing their favorite Chipotle order.

The 'A Little Extra' Dorm Collection transforms Chipotle's iconic menu items and superfan insights into must-have back-to-campus accessories through the lens of Urban Outfitters' in-house design team. Highlights include bean bag chairs inspired by black and pinto beans, a cozy throw blanket designed to look like a foil-wrapped tortilla and a desk light shaped like Chipotle's iconic chip bag.

The capsule includes:



Chipotle "Water" Cup Tumbler ($16)

"Chipotle Is My Life" Catch-All ($19)

Chipotle Delivery Doormat ($29)

Chipotle Chip Bag Light ($59)

"A Little Extra" Embroidered Pillow ($59)

Chipotle Burrito Throw Blanket ($99)

Black Bean Bean Bag Chair ($299) Pinto Bean Bean Bag Chair ($299)

"Urban Outfitters is Gen Z's destination for their next favorite find, and Chipotle is an iconic part of campus life, so teaming up was a natural fit," said Cyntia Leo, Head of Brand Marketing at Urban Outfitters. "We're excited to bring this collaboration to life together, encouraging consumers to be a little extra and bring that energy into their dorms and homes."

"Inspired by creative designs showcased across social media, dorm room décor has evolved to become an extension of college students' identities," said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer, Chipotle. "The dorm collection allows our fans who live and breathe Chipotle to bring a taste of fandom to their living space on campus."

Starting August 20, the Urban Outfitters x Chipotle 'A Little Extra' Dorm Collection will be shoppable at urbanoutfitters at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET and in-store at select Urban Outfitters locations in prominent college towns.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,800 restaurants as of June 30, 2025, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit .

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to fueling the next generation's individuality through a unique blend of product, creativity, music, and youth culture. Founded in 1970, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores across the United States, Canada, and Europe, alongside a dynamic digital presence. Empowering bold self-expression, Urban Outfitters leads with its distinctive designs and curated selection of women's, men's, accessories, and home products, and best-in-class brand partnerships. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at .

