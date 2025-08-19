Air Bearing Linear Slides - Passive And Motorized - Made In The USA
Air bearing slides float on a thin film of pressurized air, eliminating mechanical contact between moving and stationary components. This design delivers virtually zero friction, zero wear, and exceptional motion uniformity, making them ideal for:
-
Precision metrology and surface profiling
Semiconductor wafer inspection and processing
Optical and mechanical alignment, precision assembly
Ultra-high-resolution scanning systems
Research and laboratory instrumentation
Key Features & Benefits
-
50 to 1000mm motion range
9 platform sizes: 50x50 to 300x300mm
Up to 760kg load
Sub-micrometer-level straightness and flatness
No lubrication required, eliminating particulate generation
Zero backlash and zero stick-slip for smooth, uniform motion
Long-term performance with no mechanical wear
Configurable for integration with integrated motors, linear encoders, or external drive systems
Engineered for Integration
These U.S.-manufactured passive air bearing slides can be paired with manual adjustment mechanisms or integrated into larger automated positioning systems using linear motors or other actuation technologies. Available in multiple sizes and load capacities, PI's slides are cleanroom-compatible and can be customized for special requirements.
Industries Served
Optical metrology, surface profiling, Semiconductor wafer inspection, optical and mechanical alignment, precision assembly, laser technology, tribology, high-resolution scanning systems, research and laboratory instrumentation.
)) More information on air bearing slides
SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment