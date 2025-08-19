Air Bearing Linear Slides - Passive And Motorized - Made In The USA

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-19 08:16:56
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Frictionless Performance for Demanding Applications
 Air bearing slides float on a thin film of pressurized air, eliminating mechanical contact between moving and stationary components. This design delivers virtually zero friction, zero wear, and exceptional motion uniformity, making them ideal for:

  • Precision metrology and surface profiling
  • Semiconductor wafer inspection and processing
  • Optical and mechanical alignment, precision assembly
  • Ultra-high-resolution scanning systems
  • Research and laboratory instrumentation

Key Features & Benefits

  • 50 to 1000mm motion range
  • 9 platform sizes: 50x50 to 300x300mm
  • Up to 760kg load
  • Sub-micrometer-level straightness and flatness
  • No lubrication required, eliminating particulate generation
  • Zero backlash and zero stick-slip for smooth, uniform motion
  • Long-term performance with no mechanical wear
  • Configurable for integration with integrated motors, linear encoders, or external drive systems

Engineered for Integration
 These U.S.-manufactured passive air bearing slides can be paired with manual adjustment mechanisms or integrated into larger automated positioning systems using linear motors or other actuation technologies. Available in multiple sizes and load capacities, PI's slides are cleanroom-compatible and can be customized for special requirements.

Industries Served
Optical metrology, surface profiling, Semiconductor wafer inspection, optical and mechanical alignment, precision assembly, laser technology, tribology, high-resolution scanning systems, research and laboratory instrumentation.

)) More information on air bearing slides

SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP

