Air Bearing Linear Slides - Passive And Motorized - Made In The USA

Engineered for Integration These U.S.-manufactured passive air bearing slides can be paired with manual adjustment mechanisms or integrated into larger automated positioning systems using linear motors or other actuation technologies. Available in multiple sizes and load capacities, PI's slides are cleanroom-compatible and can be customized for special requirements.

