Milestone® Pharmaceuticals To Present At Upcoming Conferences
A webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available on September 9 at 12:00 PM EDT. The webcast will be available to watch live and a replay will be available for approximately 90-days following the presentation on the News & Events section of Milestone's website
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular medicines to benefit people living with certain heart conditions. Milestone recently submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for etripamil for treatment of an abnormal heart rhythm, paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia or PSVT.
