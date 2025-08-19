Arvo Partners With UKG To Help Smbs Capture Tax Credits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Partnership Delivers Tax Credit Solutions to over 60,000 Businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvo, the financial operations hub purpose-built for small businesses, today announced a technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions. This collaboration will provide organizations using UKG Ready with streamlined access to Arvo's specialized tax credit services, including the Research and Development (R&D) Tax Credit and the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC).









Many small and mid-sized businesses miss out on valuable tax incentives because they lack the time or expertise to navigate complex qualification and application processes. This integration enables UKG customers to leverage their existing payroll and employee data to seamlessly identify and claim credits they are owed, turning a complex administrative task into a strategic financial opportunity.

"We are thrilled to partner with a company like UKG that shares our deep commitment to empowering businesses," said Eric Ermie, CEO of Arvo. "Our team understands firsthand how small businesses are often left behind. That's why our goal is to transform complex tax and accounting tasks into simple, actionable insights. This integration with UKG Ready makes it even easier for business owners to claim the credits they've earned so they can focus on growth."

With more than 350 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the human capital management (HCM) industry, focused on improving business outcomes and creating better employee experiences.

The partnership comes amid a period of significant growth for Arvo. Following several strategic acquisitions that have rapidly expanded its client base, the company has solidified its position as the go-to financial operations hub for small businesses looking to scale.

