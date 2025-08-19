Enphase Energy Announces Second New Safe Harbor Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced a new safe harbor agreement with another leading solar and battery financing company that offers third-party ownership (TPO) agreements to homeowners, including leases and power purchase agreements (PPAs). This is the second agreement since the new U.S. federal budget bill was signed into law in July 2025.

The agreement, signed earlier in August, is expected to generate approximately $50 million in revenue for Enphase and underscores the company's strong participation in the TPO segment – a critical growth channel for U.S. residential solar and batteries.

The safe harbor agreement covers Enphase's U.S.-manufactured IQ8HCTM Microinverters (with“DOM” SKUs), helping future projects preserve eligibility for both the base investment tax credit (ITC) and the domestic content bonus credit. By safe harboring equipment now, solar companies can lock in current tax credit qualifications and reduce risk from future policy changes.

“Safe harbor agreements are a critical tool for keeping solar projects on track despite changing policy landscapes,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy.“These agreements allow developers and financiers to move forward with confidence, safeguard project economics, and accelerate clean energy deployment. Enphase is committed to supporting every segment of the market, including TPO, as it expands access to affordable, reliable home energy systems.”

Enphase expects additional financing providers to follow suit in the coming months, further expanding the pipeline of TPO safe harbor agreements under the new rules. Project developers should consult their own legal and tax advisors to confirm eligibility for available tax credits. Please visit the website for more information about IQ8HC Microinverters and Enphase manufacturing .

