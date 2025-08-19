Kargo's CTV Creative Drives Real Performance, Latest Tvision Attention Study Reveals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo, the leading creative optimization platform, is continuing to innovate in the Connected TV (CTV) space, delivering stronger outcomes and smarter measurement for advertisers. As part of its ongoing partnership with TVision, a leader in television measurement and audience attention data, Kargo's latest campaign performance demonstrates a significant leap forward in capturing consumer attention at scale through its high-impact creative and unique ad formats.

A study conducted by TVision revealed that Kargo's CTV campaigns consistently outperformed industry benchmarks:



CTV impressions measured for Kargo were 78% more effective at keeping eyes-on-screen than CTV ad benchmarks.

15-second ads for Kargo were 50% more effective at keeping eyes-on-screen than CTV ad benchmarks. 30-second ads for Kargo were 74% more effective at keeping eyes-on-screen than CTV ad benchmarks.



Furthermore, Kargo's CTV campaigns using its Enhanced Branded Canvas format, which surrounds video with dynamic brand images, consistently outperformed industry benchmarks, according to TVision:



Viewers spent 7% more attention time on the 15-second Kargo Enhanced Branded Canvas than the 15-second CTV ad benchmark.

Kargo's Enhanced Branded Canvas captured attention 55% longer than the 15-second CTV ad benchmark.

Viewers spent 25% more attention time on the 30-second Kargo Enhanced Branded Canvas than the 30-second CTV ad benchmark. Kargo's Enhanced Branded Canvas captured attention 76% longer than the 30-second CTV ad benchmark.

This new data reinforces Kargo's position at the forefront of premium CTV advertising- where success is measured not just by impressions served, but by the ability to hold audience attention and drive real business outcomes.

The results follow Kargo's early involvement in TVision's Incremental Reach & Frequency beta, an innovative solution for CTV that combines TVision's attention measurement with reach and frequency as a way to quantify the number of incremental visible and attentive viewers that could be reached by a given CTV campaign.

“CTV has become a core channel for brand strategy, but attention is the new currency,” says Alena Morris, Vice President of Product Marketing at Kargo.“These results validate what we've always believed, which is that strong creative isn't just about aesthetics, it's a performance driver. Our Enhanced Branded Canvas proves that when you pair high-quality creative with premium environments, you get more than just reach, you get real, lasting attention that drives results.”

“We are excited, but not surprised to see the high attention and engagement that Kargo is able to achieve for their custom CTV campaigns,” says Hassan Babajane, CRO at TVision.“Kargo has been an early adopter of our always-on CTV Measurement Platform, which has proven that high engagement strategies deliver improved results for their customers.”

TVision's proprietary technology collects and processes information including presence in the room, co-viewing and attention paid to specific TV ads and content. This information is collected in a 100% opt-in and privacy-safe manner.

About Kargo

As the only media marketplace with 100% premium supply, Kargo creates memorable advertising experiences that go beyond the first impression to captivate consumer attention. With a suite of exclusive, full-funnel advertising solutions, Kargo empowers leading brands to make meaningful customer connections across mobile, connected television, video and social. Focused on delivering results, Kargo helps the world's largest advertisers achieve incremental brand lift and higher returns on ad spend. For publishers, Kargo's proprietary platform maximizes revenue per impression through unique creative and targeting solutions. Founded in 2003, Kargo is a global company headquartered in New York with offices around the world.

About TVision

TVision provides second-by-second, person-level data about how people watch TV – who's watching, what they're watching, and how much attention they are paying to both linear and streaming TV. Advertisers, agencies, networks, streaming content providers, measurement companies, and data platforms use TVision data to make more informed media decisions, measure performance, produce content that engages audiences, and benchmark their results against competitors. TVision is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Boston and Tokyo.

