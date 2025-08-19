403
Marquess Announces Allocation Of 10% Of Revenue To AI-Driven Financial Education
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, Colorado, USA, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marquess School of Global Assets today announced its commitment to dedicate 10% of its annual revenue to advancing AI-driven financial education. This initiative reflects Marquess's mission to empower investors worldwide through innovative learning programs that combine cutting-edge artificial intelligence with practical financial knowledge.
Driving Innovation in Wealth Management
Since its founding in 2020, Marquess has established itself as a pioneer in intelligent wealth management. Powered by the proprietary Marquess Core AI system, the institute delivers structured, transparent investment strategies that integrate real-time data from diverse global sources. With proven capabilities in risk management and performance optimization, Marquess continues to set benchmarks in technology-driven financial services.
Commitment to Social Responsibility
By allocating a significant portion of its revenue to financial education, Marquess aims to democratize access to advanced investment knowledge. The initiative will focus on:
AI-Powered Learning Platforms : Interactive tools that teach investors how to understand and apply AI in portfolio management.
Global Financial Literacy Programs : Educational outreach designed to equip individuals and communities with the skills to navigate complex markets.
Sustainable Innovation : Leveraging low-energy blockchain and AI solutions to ensure accessible and environmentally conscious financial education.
A Vision for the Future
With more than $12 billion in assets under management and a growing global client base, Marquess continues to combine innovation with responsibility. This new commitment underscores its vision to not only lead in intelligent wealth management but also to create long-term value for society through education and empowerment.
"Our mission goes beyond financial returns," said a Marquess spokesperson. "By dedicating 10% of our revenue to AI-driven financial education, we are investing in a future where financial knowledge and technology are accessible to all."
Media Contact
Company Name: Marquess School of Global
Website:
Contact: Emma Charlotte
Email: ...
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.
Emma Charlotte Marquess School of Global service (at) gettoschool.com
