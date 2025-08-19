Aptitude Development Expands Partnership With Counslr To Offer 24/7 Mental Health Support Across All Properties Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlimited, 24/7 text-based mental health support available to student residents as demand for wellness amenities grows

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counslr , a leading B2B mental health and wellness platform , announced the nationwide expansion of its partnership with Aptitude Development, the national student housing organization. After a successful launch at select East Coast properties, Aptitude is now rolling out Counslr's 24/7 mental health support and wellness resources across all of its communities, providing thousands of student residents with free, unlimited live texting sessions with licensed and vetted mental health support professionals.

“At Aptitude, we've always prioritized forward-thinking amenities that support our residents beyond academics,” said Jared Hutter, Co-founder & Principal at Aptitude Development.“As the demand for meaningful wellness resources continues to grow, expanding our partnership with Counslr across all of our properties was a natural next step. As students across the country head back to school, we're proud to provide thousands of students with 24/7 access to a trusted and accessible resource for mental health support and everyday well-being.”

The partnership originally launched in April 2024 at The Ithaca, serving Ithaca College and Cornell University students; The Pier, serving Coastal Carolina University students; and The Marshall, serving Rochester Institute of Technology students. Now, the expansion will reach thousands of students located in housing communities across the US from Bethlehem, PA to Birmingham, AL and Tempe, AZ to St. Louis, MO.

In 2024, the global wellness economy was valued at $6.3 trillion , more than 25% higher than in 2019 and wellness real estate is the fastest-growing sector, with an average annual growth rate of 18.1% from 2019-2023 and a value of $438 billion in 2024. According to GWI data, there are no signs of slowing down.

“With mental health challenges steadily rising among college and post-grad students, there's an urgent need for innovative, accessible resources that meet young adults where they are, offering support that's as adaptive and dynamic as their lives,” said Josh Liss, Counslr CEO.“We are incredibly proud to expand wellness resources for Aptitude's student residents to help navigate the stress and emotional weight that often come with being away from home. It's an honor to be part of their support system, and we're excited to help foster healthier, more resilient communities."

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to live texting sessions with licensed professionals and robust wellness resources, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life's day-to-day issues, empowering individuals to address concerns while they are“small” to help ensure that they stay“small”. Counslr partners with organizations of all shapes and sizes (companies, unions, nonprofits, universities/colleges, high schools, etc) so that these entities can provide Counslr's services to their employees/members/students at no direct cost. For more information, please visit .

