Gaxos Labs Launches Art-Gen, An AI Image And Video Creation Platform Targeting Multi-Billion Dollar Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseland, NJ, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various high-growth sectors, today announced the official launch of Art-Gen.AI, an AI image and video creation platform that makes pro-grade content effortless for anyone, anywhere.

Art-Gen combines state-of-the-art AI models from industry leaders including Google, Stability AI, and PixVerse with Gaxos' proprietary enhancements to deliver unmatched creative speed, detail, and flexibility. With just a simple text prompt or reference image, users can instantly produce cinematic visuals, hyper-realistic imagery, or animated video content at a fraction of traditional production time and cost.,

Art-Gen.AI launches into a rapidly expanding global generative AI market, forecasted to reach hundreds of billions of dollars in annual revenue over the next decade. By offering subscription-based access to premium creative tools, Gaxos is establishing a scalable, high-margin, recurring-revenue model designed to capture significant share of the growing demand for on-demand, AI-powered content creation.

"Art-Gen is not just a creative tool - it's a scalable technology platform with massive commercial potential," said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. "By combining best-in-class AI models with our seamless, intuitive interface, and a multitude of enhancements, we are empowering creators, brands, and enterprises to accelerate content production while driving long-term value for our shareholders."

Key Features of Art-Gen.AI



Image & Video: Generate stunning images or videos instantly from text prompts or reference photos.

Smart Image Transformation: Change styles, lighting, mood, or subjects while maintaining visual structure.

One-Click Upscaling: Turn low-resolution assets into high-quality visuals with sharp detail and preserved textures.

Dynamic Video Creation: Convert still images into smooth animations for reels, marketing, or character motion.

AI Prompt Writer: Expand simple ideas into rich, detailed creative prompts for maximum quality.

Style Presets: Apply cinematic, realistic, anime, 3D, fantasy, and more with one click. Live Creative Gallery: Explore a continuously updated feed of global user creations for inspiration.



For more information, visit Art-Gen . You can also follow Gaxos Labs on X , Facebook , or Gaxos.ai on LinkedIn for the latest updates and news.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Gaxos.ai Inc. Company Contact

Investor Relations

E:...

T: 1-888-319-2499