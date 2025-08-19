Ocean Power Technologies Unveils Enhanced Merrowstm Maritime Domain Awareness Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leader in intelligent maritime solutions, today announced a major upgrade to its AI-capable MerrowsTM Maritime Domain Awareness Solution (MDAS). The updated system expands its role as an ISR node-enabling enhanced maritime domain awareness and autonomous collaboration across surface, subsurface, and aerial platforms.

Built with mission-driven design, MerrowsTM now delivers faster performance, greater stability, and improved security-empowering operators to maintain a persistent watch in contested or remote environments. The system's expanded flexibility also allows multiple users to monitor the same or different assets simultaneously, while new integration pathways make it easier to fuse third-party feeds such as global AIS, weather data, and advanced mapping tools.

“MerrowsTM is evolving into the connective tissue of maritime operations,” said Philipp Stratmann, President and CEO of Ocean Power Technologies.“These upgrades allow it to function as a true ISR node-supporting autonomous platforms, streamlining decision-making, and strengthening awareness in complex maritime domains.”

The enhanced AI-capable MerrowsTM MDAS can be deployed independently or paired with OPT's PowerBuoy® platforms and WAM-V® Unmanned Surface Vehicles to create persistent, autonomous monitoring networks tailored to mission requirements.

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including MerrowsTM, which provides AI-capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® unmanned surface vehicles (USV's) and marine robotics services. The Company's headquarters is located in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties, including the continuing successful operations of the enhanced AI capable MerrowsTM PowerBuoy®, the delivery of customer services, the conversion of potential customers to contracts and the realization of the potential revenue thereunder. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company.

