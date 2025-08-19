World Health Organization (WHO) Expands Trauma And Mental Health Support To Protect Somalia's Health Workers

In Somalia's under-resourced hospitals, trauma patients often arrive to find blood supply and essential medical equipment shortages, trauma teams with limited capacity and inadequate systems in place for handling a surge in trauma patients. During mass casualty incidents these limitations cause delays that put lives at risk.

As violence escalates in parts of Jubaland and Somaliland, Somalia's emergency health system and first responders face mounting challenges. Health workers, including doctors, nurses, security staff and cleaners, regularly operate under high pressure. They must make critical decisions while managing the emotional and physical demands of repeated exposure to trauma. Over time, this sustained stress can negatively impact their well-being and ability to deliver quality care.

To help alleviate these pressures, World Health Organization (WHO) Somalia launched a trauma preparedness initiative aimed at improving patient outcomes while safeguarding the health and mental well-being of health workers. Supported by the Contingency Fund for Emergencies, the initiative combines delivery of trauma supplies with training in mass casualty management, psychological first aid and trauma-informed care, helping ensure that health workers are equipped, supported and protected as they serve their communities.

The training in Bossaso and Burao brought together 49 frontline staff, including doctors, nurses and support workers, to prepare for high-stress emergencies. Participants practiced triage under pressure and conducted full simulation drills to replicate the chaos of conflict-driven surges. Unlike most emergency trainings in Somalia, the programme guided frontline staff through self-care planning, stress regulation techniques and clinically supervised debriefings to help safeguard their mental health.

“The most encouraging outcome of this workshop was that participants reached a level where they understood the change is for them and their well-being,” said WHO Somalia's Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Specialist Uchechi Chukwuma.

In Burao, frontline staff spoke about how the training will help them negotiate the challenges they face working in a region where conflict-related injuries are common. The knowledge and confidence gained from the sessions would empower them to save lives in the most stressful situations.

“This training was crucial for us because Burao General Hospital in Togdheer receives many war-related injuries. Strengthening our skills means we can respond more effectively and save more lives,” said Farhan Ali Osman, who work in the Emergency Department at Burao General Hospital.

In parallel with the training, WHO distributed 32 trauma kits to hospitals across Federal Member States. Many of these facilities are in hard-to-reach or conflict-affected areas, including Jubaland, Hirshabelle, Galmudug, Puntland, Southwest State and Banadir. To speed up emergency response, the kits were pre-positioned at WHO hubs in Hargeisa, Garowe and Mogadishu.

In Bosaso, a full-scale simulation tested clinical response and coordination across departments. Using colour-coded triage wristbands, designated patient zones and phased activation protocols, the drill revealed strong staff cohesion while identifying logistical gaps such as documentation and equipment shortages.

The initiative supports longer-term system strengthening. A draft mass casualty management plan was developed for Bosaso General Hospital which can serve as a model for other regional facilities. Meanwhile, a coordination workshop co-led by WHO and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Mogadishu brought together partners to integrate mental health and psychosocial support, gender-based violence services and trauma protocols into the broader humanitarian response.

WHO Somalia aims to scale this approach to hospitals nationwide. With continued collaboration from the Ministry of Health and key partners, the goal is to reduce trauma-related mortality and morbidity while protecting frontline workers.

The health system can't heal without its workforce healing too.

