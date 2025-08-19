GBA Unveils Duratherm Energy Block: A New Era Of Glass Block Performance

GBA Architectural Products + Services proudly announces the launch of its newest innovation in high-performance architectural glass: the DuraTherm Energy Block

MEDINA, OH, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GBA Architectural Products + Services proudly announces the launch of its newest innovation in high-performance architectural glass: the DuraTherm Energy Block . Engineered for environments demanding both strength and efficiency, this glass block offering delivers the best of both worlds-high-impact resistance and thermal insulation-without compromising design.

Performance Features and Industry Impact

The DuraTherm Energy Block is ideal for architects and builders looking to meet stricter energy codes. With a U-value of 0.19 and a Solar Heat Gain Coefficient (SHGC) of 0.29, this product brings energy savings and indoor comfort into sharp focus. This block is a clear response to growing market demand for both efficient and durable materials.

“Our team created a solution that not only performs well but also meets the latest code requirements,” commented Steve Boesch, Vice President of GBA Products. "Now, architects no longer have to choose between strength and efficiency. The DuraTherm Energy Block meets both needs without compromise."

Certifications and Durability

The DuraTherm Energy Block is engineered with a 3⁄4” thick face on both sides, which contributes to its superior compressive strength-2500 psi compared to standard glass block's 400-600 psi. This makes it ideal for high-impact applications, such as hurricane-prone areas where strength and resilience are critical. Because glass block is recyclable, it can contribute to green building certifications and LEED criteria.

A Legacy of Innovation

In discussing the inspiration behind the DuraTherm Energy Block, Steve Boesch, Vice President of GBA Architectural Products + Services, reflected on the company's long history of providing durable and secure glass block solutions. "Years ago, GBA had installed hundreds of thousands of pieces of Vistabrik, 3” solid glass block for transit stations and school construction projects," explained Boesch. "Back then, the energy model code wasn't as important, and insulating values were not a priority. Now with the stricter codes, we knew we needed a product that combined durability, strength, security, and maintenance-free functionality-while also letting in plenty of natural light."

Meeting Market Needs

The product was born out of necessity. As customer feedback and evolving building standards pushed the need for more resilient materials, the demand for an efficient and robust glass block grew. "Transit and schools were the biggest users," Steve continued, citing clients such as the New York City School Construction Authority and the New York MTA.“Our goal was to develop a glass block that could deliver exceptional performance in areas requiring high durability-like hurricane zones-while enhancing security and offering the kind of efficiency that helps reduce operational costs in the long run.”

Versatility in Design and Installation

The DuraTherm Energy Block comes in multiple patterns and finishes, including Nubio glass block , Clarity, and Endura, offering aesthetic flexibility without compromising performance. The installation process is similar to previous glass block products, with a key difference: it allows for larger openings due to its 4” thickness. Openings up to 144 square feet can be handled without the need for structural steel, simplifying the design process.

About GBA Architectural Products + Services

For more than 30 years, GBA Architectural Products + Services has been a trusted partner to architects and builders nationwide. Known for engineering and installing glass block, glass brick, and structural glass systems , GBA's products appear in award-winning commercial, civic, and residential projects across North America.

To learn more about the DuraTherm Energy Block, or to request performance data and samples, visit or contact ....

###

Backgrounder

For over 30 years, Medina Glass Block has been a leading provider of glass block, glass brick, and structural glass flooring, serving architects, builders, and designers across North America. As the parent company of The Glass Block Supply Company, GBA Architectural Products + Services, and GlassWalkTM, Medina Glass Block delivers a full suite of services, from e-commerce sales to custom engineering, fabrication, and installation of high-end glass solutions.



Steve Boesch

GBA Architectural Products + Services

+1 877-280-7700

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.