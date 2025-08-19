Vitalize Wellness In Cary, NC Launches New Truebalance Wellness Program Combining Weight Loss And BHRT

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) By combining two of the clinic's most in-demand services, weight loss and BHRT, this program offers a fully customized approach.

- Awilla RodriguezCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vitalize Wellness, a leading Cary weight loss center, has announced the launch of its TrueBalance Wellness Program , a groundbreaking solution designed for women struggling with hormone health and stubborn weight concerns. By combining two of the clinic's most in-demand services, weight loss and BHRT (bioidentical hormone replacement therapy), this program offers a fully customized approach to restoring energy, balance, and confidence.The TrueBalance Wellness Program is tailored to address the most common symptoms women face, including fatigue, weight gain, mood swings, sugar cravings, hair thinning, brain fog, and difficulty losing weight despite healthy habits. For many, these symptoms are rooted in hormonal imbalances, metabolic dysfunction, or conditions such as insulin resistance and PCOS.“We see so many women who feel unheard by traditional healthcare,” said Awilla Rodriguez, Owner of Vitalize Wellness.“Our TrueBalance Wellness Program does not just treat symptoms. It uncovers the root causes through advanced lab testing, targeted hormone optimization, and personalized strategies to reach your healthiest weight.”The program includes:Comprehensive Health Intake: An in-depth review of symptoms, medical history, lifestyle, and goals.Strategic Lab Selection: Advanced testing targeting hormones, thyroid, metabolism, and nutrient levels for precise treatment planning.InBody Body Composition Assessment: A quick, non-invasive scan providing a breakdown of fat, muscle, and water levels to track progress.Customized Treatment Roadmap: A step-by-step plan outlining key focus areas, treatment phases, and realistic timelines.By combining BHRT with tailored weight loss strategies, the TrueBalance Wellness Program helps clients rebalance hormones, redefine their weight, and restore overall vitality. The program is particularly impactful for women in midlife transitions, those recovering from metabolic burnout, or anyone seeking long-term wellness rather than quick fixes.Vitalize Wellness encourages anyone experiencing persistent health challenges to explore this new, integrative option.About Vitalize WellnessVitalize Wellness is a trusted medical spa and Cary weight loss center specializing in women's health, hormone optimization, and advanced wellness solutions. Led by nurse and owner Awilla Rodriguez, the clinic provides evidence-based treatments designed to empower clients to take control of their health. Services include BHRT, vitamin therapy, advanced lab testing, and more.

Meet Mary, one of our weight loss and esthetics clients

