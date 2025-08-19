Juice Extraction Equipment Market To Witness Strong Growth With Rising Demand For Fresh And Healthy Beverages

juice Extraction Equipment EIN

The global juice extraction equipment market is gaining momentum as demand for fresh, natural, and high-quality juice products continues to grow.

- Nandini Roy Choudhury, Principal Consultant

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global juice extraction equipment market is entering a transformative growth phase, driven by rising health consciousness, expanding juice bar culture, and increased demand for fresh, natural beverages. According to projections, the market is estimated at USD 14.8 billion in 2025 and is set to reach USD 27.0 billion by 2035, recording a CAGR of 6.2%.

Market Drivers Supporting Growth

The demand for juice extraction equipment is being shaped by shifting dietary preferences away from sugary sodas toward healthier alternatives. Consumers are seeking nutrient-rich beverages, while cafés, hotels, and juice bars are responding with premium juice offerings. The adoption of advanced extraction technologies has enabled businesses to meet hygiene standards, improve yield, reduce waste, and ensure consistency-all critical factors in a competitive beverage landscape.

The rise of cold-pressed juices has been particularly influential. By retaining nutrients and minimizing oxidation, equipment such as masticating juice extractors is gaining prominence. This aligns with a growing global preference for natural, minimally processed juices, reinforcing long-term market expansion.

Segmental Insights

By Type – Masticating juice extractors are expected to capture 31.5% of revenue in 2025, establishing themselves as the leading type. Their cold-press mechanism supports premium juice production, with higher yield and superior nutrient retention.

By Application – The beverage segment is projected to account for 36.0% of market revenue in 2025, supported by strong demand from juice producers and cafés. Equipment in this category provides throughput efficiency, hygiene compliance, and adaptability to varied formulations.

By Use – Commercial applications remain dominant, projected to contribute 54.0% of market revenue in 2025. Restaurants, juice bars, and catering services prioritize durable, high-capacity machines capable of continuous operation, ensuring service quality and cost efficiency.

Regional Growth – North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe are set to remain key markets. In the USA, demand for orange juice is sustaining equipment adoption, while India is witnessing rising preference for organic beverages. Canada's focus on low-sugar juices is also shaping innovation in pulp-retaining technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The juice extraction equipment industry is highly fragmented, with international brands facing stiff competition from regional players offering affordable alternatives. Market leaders such as Philips, Kuvings, Hamilton Beach, Breville, Omega, Cuisinart, and Hurom continue to strengthen their positions through innovation and product diversification.

Notably, Hamilton Beach Professional recently announced the launch of a professional juicer mixer grinder tailored for Indian kitchens, developed in collaboration with local culinary experts. This strategic move underlines how global brands are adapting to regional demands.

Philips leverages its global technology expertise to provide user-friendly extractors with automatic pulp ejection, enhancing convenience for both households and businesses. Kuvings, a trusted name in over 80 countries, continues to set benchmarks with twin-gear juicers designed to deliver better juice yield and reduced oxidation.

Request Juice Extraction Equipment Market Draft Report-

For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit-

Future Outlook

The historical period of 2020–2024 witnessed a CAGR of nearly 4.3%, reflecting steady growth. However, from 2025 onward, stronger momentum is anticipated, driven by greater consumer awareness of health benefits, innovations in juicing technologies, and the premiumization of juice offerings.

For manufacturers, the opportunities lie in product differentiation, automation to reduce costs, and solutions tailored for both commercial and household needs. By focusing on hygiene, efficiency, and quality, producers can secure long-term growth in this rapidly evolving sector.

Explore Related Insights

Snack Pellet Equipment Market-

Small Continuous Fryer Market-

Rolling Mill Machine Market-

Rice Polishing Machines Market-

Pressurized Wine Filter System Market-

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Rahul Singh

Future Market Insights Inc.

+1 347-918-3531

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.