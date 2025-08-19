403
Plastic Treaty Deadlock Signals Trouble Ahead For COP30 In Brazil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Talks in Geneva between 184 countries failed this month to reach agreement on a binding treaty to reduce plastic pollution, according to the United Nations.
After eleven days, oil and gas exporters and the United States opposed any limits on virgin plastic production and toxic additives, leaving negotiations at a standstill.
This breakdown matters because plastics are derived mainly from fossil fuels. A treaty limiting their growth would have indirectly forced a reduction in oil and gas demand.
The deadlock exposes the same divisions that often block climate talks, where major producers delay agreements on phasing out fossil fuels.
The paralysis comes just three months before COP30 in Belém, Brazil. The climate conference is scheduled for November, with around 40,000 delegates expected, including heads of state at a leaders' summit on November 6 and 7.
Brazil plans to host the main sessions at City Park and the Hangar Convention Center. The host government already faced criticism over rising hotel prices and logistical constraints in Belém, raising concerns about accessibility for smaller delegations.
Another problem is the slow delivery of updated national climate targets, known as NDCs. The Paris Agreement requires countries to submit new or revised plans every five years.
Global Climate Pledges Lag as UN Prepares Synthesis Report
By early August, the UN reported that only 26 out of 198 signatories had filed their updated pledges. Some, like the United Kingdom, delivered clear targets, including a 2035 goal to cut emissions by at least 81 percent compared to 1990 levels.
Others, including China, India, and the European Union , have not yet submitted theirs. Brazil filed its latest NDC in late 2024. Norway, Japan, and Canada also sent new plans, but analysts note they fall short of the ambition needed to meet global temperature goals.
The United States and major oil producers have not yet committed new targets. Without a full set of NDCs, the UN cannot prepare a comprehensive synthesis report.
That report should estimate the combined impact of global pledges and show if they align with the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C objective. The delay means negotiators in Belém may lack a complete picture of where global efforts stand.
The Geneva impasse and the slow pace of target submissions highlight how fragile consensus remains. Plastic consumption is projected to nearly triple by 2060, with less than one fifth likely to be recycled, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
That growth increases emissions from both production and waste, tying the plastics crisis directly to climate change. The real story behind the Geneva failure is not only disagreement over waste.
It is about the refusal of major producers to accept limits on fossil fuel–based industries. With COP30 approaching, these same tensions could shape the negotiations in Brazil.
