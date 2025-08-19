403
Against All Odds: Trump And The Fragile Dawn Of Peace
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Op-Ed Analysis) It is rare in international politics to witness a genuine shift in mood within just a few days. Yet, under President Donald Trump's stewardship, something almost miraculous has occurred.
The ironclad war footing of Europe's leaders-Macron, Scholz's successor Merz, Meloni, Starmer, Stubb, and Ursula von der Leyen herself-has given way, however reluctantly, to a language of dialogue.
The skeptics across Europe dismiss the past 96 hours in Washington as“atmosphere without substance.” They scorn Trump's style, his candor, his self-assured stagecraft.
They mock his Truth Social posts and deride his motives as transactional. But in doing so, they miss the larger truth: no one else had the authority, audacity, or sheer force of personality to break the stalemate.
Trump did what European chancelleries failed to attempt in years of posturing. He brought adversaries who had not even spoken into the same orbit. He softened Kyiv's precondition of a ceasefire, a position the Russians would never accept.
Against All Odds: Trump and the Fragile Dawn of Peace
He pried open the door to a possible face-to-face between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin-an unimaginable prospect just one week ago.
He extracted security commitments from the EU, while cleverly signaling that America would act more as guarantor and coordinator than as perpetual combatant.
Critics scoff that nothing has been signed, no maps redrawn, no ceasefire declared. But diplomacy is not a ledger of immediate victories.
It is an act of choreography-of creating space where hardened antagonists can, for the first time, imagine peace. In this, Trump has already succeeded.
What Europe calls“theatrics” is in truth the essence of statesmanship. Atmosphere matters. Confidence matters. A smile at the Oval Office door can carry more weight than another shipment of weapons.
In an age of ritualized cynicism, Trump's bluntness and visible ambition-even his vaunted self-interest-have cut through the stale orthodoxy of endless war.
Peace is not yet secured, and may never be. But within days, Trump has shifted the grammar of the conflict from inevitability of arms to the possibility of negotiation.
Against the relentless sneers of European editorial pages, that achievement stands. Sometimes, history begins not with treaties but with a mood.
And Trump, almost single-handedly, has made the mood of peace credible again.
