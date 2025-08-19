No Money For Car, Happy With Auto Life: Bengaluru Woman Driver Inspires Others With Passion, Dedication (Watch)

Bengaluru: Driving an auto for a living is still a male-dominated profession in many cities, but female auto drivers are gradually breaking stereotypes. In Bengaluru, one young woman has captured attention for her courage, determination, and love for driving. Despite financial constraints preventing her from buying a car, she invested in an auto and now drives happily, inspiring passengers and onlookers alike with her bold decisions and positive outlook.

Educated Woman Finds Joy Driving Auto

Tamanna Tanweer, a Bengaluru resident, recently booked an auto and was pleasantly surprised to find it driven by a woman. Excited by the experience, she struck up a conversation. The driver, despite being educated and fluent in English, explained her choice:“I love driving. I drive any vehicle, including autos, cars, and bikes. But I could only afford an auto within my budget. I didn't have the money to buy a Swift or any other car, so I chose to work as an auto driver.”

Driving With Happiness, Not Pressure

The driver shared her philosophy about work:“I wanted to see if I could make a living driving an auto first, and maybe buy a car later. I am completely happy with what I do. There's no pressure of Monday blues or office deadlines. I work every day with the same energy and happiness.”

Courage Reassured Family

She also talked about her family's initial concerns:“My mother was scared when I said I would drive an auto in Bengaluru. But she knows about my bold decisions and courage, so she is now at peace.”

Tamanna added,“Your courage inspires me too.”

Social Media Applause

The video of this Bengaluru auto driver has gone viral, receiving admiration from many. Comments highlighted that life becomes peaceful when one pursues work they enjoy and that happiness is found in following one's passion, no matter the occupation.

Users also reacted positively, saying things like,“First time I'm happy for a woman being recognised for her hard work, dedication, love towards her work, the happiness, especially that power".

Another user added, "I would feel so damn safe in her auto."