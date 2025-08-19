Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Manika Vishwakarma Crowned Miss Universe India 2025


2025-08-19 08:15:58
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Manika Vishwakarma crowned as Miss Universe India 2025 and will now represent the country at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand. Her win highlights a proud moment for India as she prepares to flaunt her elegance, talent, and confidence on the global stage.

MENAFN19082025007385015968ID1109947277

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search