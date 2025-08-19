Manika Vishwakarma Crowned Miss Universe India 2025

Manika Vishwakarma crowned as Miss Universe India 2025 and will now represent the country at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand. Her win highlights a proud moment for India as she prepares to flaunt her elegance, talent, and confidence on the global stage.

