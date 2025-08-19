Padmaja, Wife Of Nandamuri Jayakrishna, Passes Away At 73

MENAFN - Live Mint) Padmaja, wife of Nandamuri Jayakrishna, passed away on Tuesday, August 19. She was 73-years-old.

Padmaja had been unwell for some time. On Tuesday, after experiencing severe breathing difficulties, she was rushed to the hospital, where she breathed her last, as per local media reports.

Who was Padmaja?

Padmaja was also the eldest daughter-in-law of Sr. NTR and Basava Rama Tarakam, and the sister of senior leader Daggubati Venkateswara Rao. Known for her warmth and grace, Padmaja was deeply cherished within the family.

Family, political leaders on their way to pay respects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu left Vijayawada immediately after receiving the news, while BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari is travelling from Delhi to be with the family, mentioned one report.

Chandrababu Naidu also posted the news of Padmaja's demise on X, condoling her death.“I was deeply shocked to learn of the passing of Padmaja, the wife of my brother-in-law Nandamuri Jayakrishna and the sister of Daggubati Venkateswara Rao. This incident has filled our family with sorrow. I pray to God that Padmaja's soul finds peace,” he wrote.

Nandamuri Jayakrishna and Padmaja

Padmaja's husband, Nandamuri Jayakrishna is the second son of NT Rama Rao and a film producer who works in Telugu cinema.

He began his career in the film industry as a makeup artist, working with stars such as Krishnam Raju and Vijayashanti.

Later, Jayakrishna transitioned into film production.

He is popularly known for producing the movie Mana Voori Pandavulu.

Jayakrishna was also behind several notable projects like Sita Ramulu, Krishnarjunulu, Manthri Gari Viyyankudu, Muddula Manavaralu, Vivaha Bhojanambu, Neekoo Naakoo Pellanta, 420, more.