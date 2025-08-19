Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cabinet Approves Bill To Regulate Online Real Money Gaming Platforms To Be Tabled In Parliament On August 20

Cabinet Approves Bill To Regulate Online Real Money Gaming Platforms To Be Tabled In Parliament On August 20


2025-08-19 08:15:35
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Union Cabinet has approved a bill to regulate online real money gaming platforms, a source said on Tuesday.

The bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, the source added.

"The Cabinet has approved the bill to regulate online gaming platforms that involve real money. The government is trying to table the bill in Parliament on Wednesday," the source said on condition of anonymity.

MENAFN19082025007365015876ID1109947267

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search