Cabinet Approves Bill To Regulate Online Real Money Gaming Platforms To Be Tabled In Parliament On August 20
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Union Cabinet has approved a bill to regulate online real money gaming platforms, a source said on Tuesday.
The bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, the source added.
"The Cabinet has approved the bill to regulate online gaming platforms that involve real money. The government is trying to table the bill in Parliament on Wednesday," the source said on condition of anonymity.
