Ukraine Eyes $100 Billion Weapons Deal, $50 Billion Drone Pact With US To Woo Trump

Ukraine will vow to but $100 billion worth of American weapons, strike a $50 billion deal with the country to produce drone in a bid to get US guarantees for its security after its peace deal with Russia, according to a new report.

As per the report by the Financial Times citing documents reviewed by it, the $100 billion weapons promise of Ukraine to US will be financed by Europe. The proposal also promises the $50bn deal to produce drones with Ukrainian companies that have become experts in the technology following Russia's 2022 invasion on Ukraine.

The proposals for the new security and weapons deal with the US was shared by Kyiv in a list of talking points with European allies before the meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House on Monday, FT reported quoting four sources.

Ukraine-US weapons deal

According to the report, the document does not provide any detail about which weapons Kyiv is looking to procure as part of the US-Ukraine security deal. However, Ukraine has been open about its desire to purchase at least 10 US-made Patriot air defence systems as well as other missiles and equipment to protect its territory and cities from further attacks.

The document, apparently, also does not specify how much of the $50 billion US-Ukraine drone deal will go into procurement and investment.

Ukraine's pitch seems to be an attempt to appeal to Donald Trump, who has been looking for opportunities that will benefit the American industry.

“We're not giving anything. We're selling weapons,” Trump said on Monday when asked if US is giving any military aid to Ukraine.

US-Russia-Ukraine trilateral meeting

Ukrainaian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday the the dates for a proposed trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are yet to be finalised.

"Date? No, no, no. We don't have any date. We just confirmed after this productive meeting with the president and then with all our colleagues and partners, who confirmed that we are ready for a trilateral meeting. And if Russia proposed to the President of the United States a bilateral. And then we will see the result of bilateral, and then it can be the trilateral. So I said all this show, Ukraine will never stop on the way to peace, and we are ready for any kind of formats, but on the level of leaders," he said.

Zelensky made the remarks at a conference following talks with US President Donald Trump and European leaders at the White House.