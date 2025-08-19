403
Global Coffee Consumption Soar to USD370.3B in Past Decade
(MENAFN) Global coffee consumption, both hot and iced, soared to $370.3 billion over the past decade, fueled by the growing popularity of international coffee chains, according to figures released by the International Trade Center (ITC).
Between 2015 and 2024, coffee imports worldwide hit $370.3 billion, with the United States leading all importers at $69.2 billion, followed by Germany at $41.9 billion and France at $28.9 billion.
Other major importers included Italy, Canada, Belgium, Spain, Japan, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. Combined, these top 10 countries accounted for 64.4% of the global coffee import market, with a collective total of $238.5 billion.
On the export side, Brazil dominated as the world’s largest supplier, shipping out $360.3 billion worth of coffee in the same period. Switzerland and Colombia followed, with exports of $28.7 billion and $28.6 billion respectively. Other key exporters were Germany, Vietnam, Italy, Honduras, France, Belgium, and Indonesia.
Meanwhile, Türkiye recorded a significant surge in coffee import costs. From $153.4 million in 2015, imported coffee prices climbed to $497.1 million by 2024 — a 224% increase, according to national data from TurkStat, the country’s statistical agency.
Over the last decade, Türkiye imported $2.7 billion worth of coffee. Brazil was its primary source, accounting for $1.7 billion, followed by the Netherlands ($201.1 million), Italy ($100.5 million), Germany ($80.9 million), and Colombia ($79.9 million).
Türkiye’s coffee imports reached $472.5 million as of June this year, with Brazil remaining the top supplier. During the same period, the country’s coffee exports totaled $55.6 million, contributing to a ten-year export figure of $354.5 million.
