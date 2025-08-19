403
Social Affairs Min.: World Humanitarian Day Honors Aid Workers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19(KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah affirmed that World Humanitarian Day is an annual occasion to honor and recognize the efforts of humanitarian workers worldwide.
In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Al-Huwailah said Kuwait will remain present in humanitarian fields through its official institutions, charitable societies and endowments, foremost among them the Kuwait Red Crescent Society which has embodied the country's spirit of giving in disaster and crisis areas.
She stressed that this day is an opportunity to commend Kuwaiti humanitarian workers who gave their time and effort under the most difficult circumstances to aid the afflicted, noting that this day is also a reminder of Kuwait's firm humanitarian responsibility and role in promoting international solidarity.
The minister added that donations consistently made by the Kuwaiti people in rapid responses to disasters and humanitarian crises serve as practical evidence of the society's commitment to humanitarian values.
She pointed out that humanitarian work faces growing challenges including difficulties in accessing affected areas and security risks threatening field workers, calling for stronger international protection and the facilitation of aid delivery without obstacles.
Al-Huwailah said that Kuwait continues to strengthen its partnerships with the United Nations and international organizations to ensure that assistance reaches beneficiaries in a timely manner.
She underlined that humanitarian work is not just a temporary or ad-hoc response, but a firm pillar of Kuwait's policy and a message it carries to the world, in tribute to those who sacrificed for humanity and in recognition of all who work faithfully to save lives. (end)
