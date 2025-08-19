Black Swan Graphene And Thomas Swan Announce Expanded Distribution And Sales Agreement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQX: BSWGF) (FSE: R960) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-exclusive distribution, reseller and warehouse agreement (the "") with Thomas Swan & Co. Limited (""). This Agreement leverages the existing strategic partnership and positions Thomas Swan as a value-added non-exclusive distributor and reseller of Black Swan's Graphene NanoPlatelets ("") and innovative Graphene Enhanced Masterbatch or GEMproducts ("") for the polymer additive market. Based in Consett, United Kingdom, Thomas Swan has been manufacturing and distributing chemicals and advanced materials since 1926 and is today a supplier to a substantial customer base in over 80 countries globally.

Black Swan and Thomas Swan have expanded their original agreement dated January 24, 2024, appointing Thomas Swan as global non-exclusive distributor and reseller of both Black Swan's GNP and GEM products leveraging its extensive global network. The Agreement shall remain in force until the fifth anniversary of its effective date. Both parties have the option to renew the Agreement upon mutual accord. The terms include the establishment of a framework for transparent pricing, shipment logistics, documentation provision, invoicing, payment terms, and other respective responsibilities.

More importantly, the Agreement provides Black Swan with access to multiple global warehouse locations, including China, where Thomas Swan has presence.

Black Swan's recently achieved groundbreaking advancement in polymer composites using GEMs (see press release dated July 22, 2025). Thomas Swan will now distribute and significantly broaden the market presence of these GEM products through its Polymer Performance Solutions division where it possesses proven expertise in delivering value-add solutions to both the rubber and polymer markets, in addition to its chemical formulation expertise. The Agreement outlines the terms and conditions of the partnership, fostering collaboration and growth in the global market whilst embracing Black Swan's approach to avoid supply chain disruption.

Harry Swan, Chief Executive Officer of Thomas Swan and Chairman of Black Swan, commented: "Our Partnership with Black Swan Graphene has expanded as planned to include GNP. Armed with this agreement, I am delighted that Thomas Swan continues to support Black Swan Graphene, expanding its distribution channels and market access."

This partnership has the potential to introduce a paradigm shift in sustainability through the innovative use of bio-based and recycled solutions using Black Swan's graphene as the enabler of features such as improved strength, impact resistance and barrier properties. These features will allow major companies to reduce their carbon footprint through the use of compostable consumer packaging materials.

About Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

Thomas Swan, founded in the United Kingdom in 1926, is an independent, family-owned and operated manufacturer of performance and specialty chemicals. The company generates annual revenues of approximately £35 million, employs 140 people, and exports around 70% of its products to more than 80 countries from its manufacturing headquarters in Northeast England. To better serve its global customer base, Thomas Swan also maintains offices in the United States and China, supported by local warehousing in each region. The business operates through two divisions: Performance Chemicals and Custom Manufacture. Thomas Swan is an Insider of Black Swan owning 5,521,875 common shares representing approximately 11% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Mr. Harry Swan is the CEO and owner of Thomas Swan as well as Chair and a director of Black Swan.

For more information, please contact Jo Hind-Morton on +44 (0)1207 505 131, or visit: .

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete and polymers, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record and has been at the forefront of graphene innovation.

More information is available at: .