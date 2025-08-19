Teako Announces Financing And Provides Norwegian Field Program Update

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") and applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain customary conditions, including, without limitation, approval of the CSE and the Common Shares will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for anticipated exploration activities as well as general working capital purposes to allow more time to pursue its corporate objective of additional project deals and potential revenue-generating third party work.

The Common Shares offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Insider Participation

Certain insiders of the Company are expected to participate in the Offering and as a result, the Offering may constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company expects to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 contained in section 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the transaction with insiders will not be more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company and no securities of the Company are listed on a specified market set out in such section, and the Company further relies on the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis of the fair market value of the transaction with insiders will not be more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The Company currently has 95,979,482 shares outstanding, approximately 60% of which are held by Teako insiders and its four largest shareholders or shareholder groups. Upon successful closing of the Offering as described herein, the total number of outstanding shares will increase to 102,133,328.

Norwegian Field Program Update

The Company's exploration teams are currently focused on detailed mapping and prospecting across the 100%-owned Venna Project and the Dragset-Halsetasen copper-cobalt-zinc ("Cu-Co-Zn") massive sulfide ("VMS") target at the Løkken Project (90% Teako owned). At Venna, field work has involved the ground truthing of multiple target areas identified within strong geophysical (electromagnetic) anomalies; a total of 49 samples have been taken, and selected samples are expected to be sent for assay. Fieldwork at Dragset-Halsetasen has encompassed studying and assessing the historic mine workings and the surrounding areas in order to identify potential extensions of the known Cu-Co-Zn mineralization at Dragset. The current evaluation of the Dragset-Halsetasen area is expected to be concluded by the end of August, 2025.

Proposed Fjellslett VMS Drill Program

Final planning is underway for an anticipated scout drilling program at the Fjellslett VMS target in collaboration with The Coring Company AS and Innovasjon Norge. Fjellslett lies on the western margin of the Løkken property, and contains outcropping high-grade Cu-Co+/-Zn mineralization hosted within a broadly ENE-WSW-trending corridor as defined by both geological and ground magnetic survey data.

Åmot Assay Results

Following the initial drill program at its Åmot and Høydal targets, both of which are located on the Company's Løkken Cu-Co-Zn VMS project, the Company sent a select suite of samples from Åmot drill hole AM-25-001 (see Table 1) to MSA Labs in Sweden for multi element analyses. Samples from Høydal drill hole HOY-25-001 (see Table 1) were not sent for laboratory analysis. The primary objective was to confirm initial on-site pXRF values obtained for Cu, Co and Zn, in addition to testing for the existence of other potential economic metals such as gold ("Au") and antimony ("Sb").

Table 1: Drill holes completed at the Løkken project