Sniper“Ghost” Confirmed Record Hit At 4 Kilometers
“It was our group of 'ghosts', which is now slightly larger than before, significantly larger, that set this record,” said“Ghost.”
According to him, his unit regularly makes accurate shots at such long distances, and this is the result of the work of not just one sniper, but an entire support group.
"This is not an isolated case - there are constant hits at distances of up to five kilometers. We are now working as a group; this is not the work of one person, but of a group. The group includes people who directly fire the shots, who are involved in correction, who work with artificial intelligence, who do all the calculations, and people who fly and film and correct everything. This is the overall result of the group; you can't say that it's one person. Without any component of this group, this shot would be impossible,“ emphasized”Ghost."
At the same time, he noted that the domestically produced“Alligator” sniper rifle, from which the record shot was made, has wide capabilities but needs improvement.
"The rifle has a lot of potential for setting various distance records, but without technical improvements, these records are impossible. That is, using the Alligator rifle as an example, I would recommend that the manufacturer focus on these improvements, contact us, and we will explain what the essence of the matter is. With certain improvements, the rifle can operate at a range of up to five kilometers,“ explained”Ghost."
According to him, over the past year, snipers from his unit alone have killed more than a thousand Russian soldiers in this area.Read also: Six injured in Kherson region following Russian strikes
As reported, on the defense line of the cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, a sniper from the combined unit“Pryvid” of the Ukrainian Ground Forces made a record shot, eliminating two Russian occupiers at a distance of 4,000 meters. Journalist and military officer Yuriy Butusov published an exclusive video of this shot.
Illustrative photo
Photo: 66th Mechanized Brigade named after Prince M. Khorobry
