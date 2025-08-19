Azerbaijan Intends To Establish Regulations For Gas Utilization - Decree
The decree tasks the Cabinet of Ministers with preparing proposals to align national laws and presidential acts with the Gas Supply law within nine months. It also mandates setting annual gas consumption limits for major users, establishing technical service registers, regulating inspections of gas facilities and distribution systems, and monitoring compliance with safety and maintenance requirements.
The Ministry of Energy is required to approve technical service documentation within three months and operational rules for gas facilities within nine months. The Ministry of Emergency Situations must establish safety rules for gas facilities within nine months, while the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is tasked with creating separate legal entities for gas transmission, distribution, storage, wholesale, and retail by January 1, 2027, ensuring the application of advanced corporate governance practices.
The decree emphasizes that presidential acts and regulations by central executive bodies related to the Gas Supply law cannot take effect before the law's relevant provisions come into force. President Aliyev has approved the decree to ensure full implementation of the Gas Supply law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment